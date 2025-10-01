The Rock Takes on Mark Kerr in Latest Movie 'The Smashing Machine' — Sports Illustrated Photos
True to its name, The Smashing Machine is an exercise in brutality, full of crashes, fights and collisions leaving shards, both orthopedic and emotional. The 2002 documentary tour de force chronicles the rise and fall of Mark Kerr, d/b/a the Smashing Machine, a hard-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside Ohio fighter. Now comes the scripted version. Dwayne Johnson, d/b/a The Rock, plays Kerr in the film of the same name, which is released Oct. 3, and entered the fray carrying the distinct whiff of Oscar nominations.
In the latest Sports Illustrated digital cover, The Rock and Kerr sat down with Jon Wertheim for a no-holds-barred Q&A.
The Rock and Mark Kerr — Sports Illustrated Photo Shoot
Clay Patrick McBride met with the pair for a photo shoot at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. Here are additional photos from that day.
Styling was done by Ilaria Urbinati at The Wall Group. Grooming for Johnson was by Rachel Solow. Grooming for Kerr was by Nadia Hoechlin for Exclusive Artists using Danessa Myricks Beauty.
Johnson is wearing: shirt by Isaia, trousers by Luca Faloni, belt by Brunello Cucinelli, loafers by Santoni, watch by Rolex and rings by Emanuele Bicocchi. Kerr is wearing: henley by Dolce & Gabbana, jeans by Levi's, boots by Blundstone, watch by IWC and bracelet by John Hardy.