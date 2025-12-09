New Report Sheds Light On LA Knight's Booking In 2026

LA Knight has had himself a rough few days, speaking strictly in a kayfabe sense, but there may be some light at the end of what's been a long, dark creative tunnel for The Megastar and his supporters.

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Knight lost in the finals of The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament to Gunther and missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to wrestle John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Fast-forward to Monday's episode of Raw, and Knight ended up being taken out of the arena in an ambulance after Bronson Reed hit him with a massive Tsunami on top of a car backstage.

They always take it too far...



The Vision just sent LA Knight straight to the ambulance! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QFsRuQyk24 — WWE (@WWE) December 9, 2025

It was a fitting cap to what's been an overall down year for The Megastar, just to reiterate, creatively speaking, which began with his controversial elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match back in February.

He then failed to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, lost his Men's United States Championship to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41, again missed out on winning Money in the Bank, failed to advance in the King of the Ring Tournament, and came up short on multiple attempts to become the No. 1 Contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It was a year that was honestly par for the course. WWE has never really shown a willingness to book LA Knight as a top guy in the company, and yet, his popularity with the audience has never faltered. And for that reason, he may soon be undeniable.

Will LA Knight finally break through next year?

LA Knight | WWE

A new report from the folks over at Bodyslam indicates that the fans' patience and faith in LA Knight will be rewarded in some fashion next year... at least eventually.

"Sources indicate... that 2026 will be a much better year for Knight," Bodyslam said in the report Tuesday morning. "Knight is being positioned as one of the top babyfaces in the company and with him being involved with The Vision, it's only going to grow the crowd reactions in a more positive way. The company is aware of the reactions and want to play the long game with Knight.

Bodyslam stopped short of putting a ceiling on what LA Knight can accomplish in 2026, but a Jey Uso level push would be a welcomed sight for many wrestling fans.

LA Knight | WWE

The recently reported plans for the two main event level men's matches at WrestleMania 42 this April haven't exactly been met with overwhelming enthusiasm. An injection of someone new into the main event scene, especially someone as beloved as Knight, could be exactly what WWE needs to get it's mojo back in full swing ahead of it's biggest show of the year.

Although, the long game aspect of Bodyslam's report suggests the mega push for The Megastar may not come until later in 2026.

