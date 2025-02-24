Report Reveals Reasons Behind WWE Employee Morale Decline Amid Record Company Profits
WWE is currently doing record business, selling out venues across the world, and expanding its global presence with the Netflix streaming deal and international Premium Live Events.
However, a new report indicates that financial success hasn't exactly translated to employee happiness.
Wrestlenomics released a report Monday citing multiple WWE employees speaking under the condition of anonymity. It noted they claimed the decline in morale was tied to a variety of factors, much of which was related to the company's merger with UFC underneath the TKO banner.
The report noted WWE is currently experiencing its hottest period since the Attitude Era, but made a major change in company stock purchasing for employees when the merger with TKO closed.
Despite that, the company’s stock purchase program ended when the merger closed, as previously reported. The program had allowed employees to buy WWE shares at a 15% discount. Since the merger was completed, the stock price has climbed more than 50% over the past 18 months, meaning employees lost access to a benefit that would have allowed them to invest in the company's growth at a discounted rate.- Wrestlenomics
Additionally, Wrestlenomics notes WWE is no longer offering live event ticket perks to employees, as had long been the standard. It also removed the "WWE Superstar" program, described as "a peer-recognition initiative that allowed employees to reward each other with points redeemable for cash bonuses, gift cards, or experiences," allegedly leading to frustration.
A request for comment from WWE officials had not been returned to Wrestlenomics at the time of the publishing.
