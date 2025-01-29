Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Officially Announces 'Clash in Paris' Premium Live Event This August

Clash in Paris will mark the second WWE Premium Live Event in France in as many years.

Rick Ucchino

Clash in Paris
Clash in Paris / WWE

As first reported Tuesday night by WrestleVotes, WWE is heading back to France for a Premium Live Event in 2025.

Clash in Paris will emanate from Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31. It will be the first time that WWE will hold a PLE in the French capital. 

Paris La Défense Arena is the largest indoor venue in Europe and has hosted global artists including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen. In addition to Clash in Paris on Sunday, WWE will return to the Paris La Défense Arena the following night for Raw, which will be broadcast globally on September 1st on Netflix.

This marks the second time in as many years that WWE will head to France for a major event. Clash in Paris will be a follow-up to Backlash France in May of 2024 which was headlined by Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a statement. “We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.” 

Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now for WWE Paris Presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, which offers fans the chance to be ringside with premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.

Further event updates, including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details, will be available in the near future.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Bayley Wins First NXT Match In Over Four Years; Earns NXT Women's Title Shot At Vengeance Day

WWE Bringing Special Episode of NXT to Cincinnati Following Monday Night Raw

Logan Paul And Jake Paul Fight Tease Turns Out To Be New Max Reality Series

WWE Rumors: Will AJ Styles Return At The Royal Rumble Saturday?

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE