WWE Officially Announces 'Clash in Paris' Premium Live Event This August
As first reported Tuesday night by WrestleVotes, WWE is heading back to France for a Premium Live Event in 2025.
Clash in Paris will emanate from Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, August 31. It will be the first time that WWE will hold a PLE in the French capital.
Paris La Défense Arena is the largest indoor venue in Europe and has hosted global artists including Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen. In addition to Clash in Paris on Sunday, WWE will return to the Paris La Défense Arena the following night for Raw, which will be broadcast globally on September 1st on Netflix.
This marks the second time in as many years that WWE will head to France for a major event. Clash in Paris will be a follow-up to Backlash France in May of 2024 which was headlined by Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against AJ Styles.
“Backlash France in Lyon last year broke arena records and decibel levels, demonstrating just how loud and passionate our WWE fans in France can be,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a statement. “We believe Clash in Paris and Raw will attract people from around the world to Paris and once again create a true spectacle.”
Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity can register now for WWE Paris Presale.
Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages will soon be available from On Location, which offers fans the chance to be ringside with premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more.
Further event updates, including ticket on sale dates and broadcast details, will be available in the near future.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Bayley Wins First NXT Match In Over Four Years; Earns NXT Women's Title Shot At Vengeance Day
WWE Bringing Special Episode of NXT to Cincinnati Following Monday Night Raw
Logan Paul And Jake Paul Fight Tease Turns Out To Be New Max Reality Series
WWE Rumors: Will AJ Styles Return At The Royal Rumble Saturday?