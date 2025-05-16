Reported Details On Liv Morgan's Performance As She Wraps 'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo'
Liv Morgan is on her way back to WWE now that she has reportedly wrapped filming on 'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.'
Morgan had been on set of the upcoming feature film in Japan the past few weeks, but has now finished up her commitments to the project. Furthermore, Mike Johnson of PWInsider says word is that Liv absolutely blew everyone away with her performance.
"We are told by sources close to the production that Morgan absolutely 'crushed' her first dramatic acting role and that she was a complete natural on the set, easily transitioning from the pro wrestling space to filming for a movie," Johnson reported Friday.
Morgan's role in The Neon production had already received quite a bit of buzz before she ever boarded a plane bound for Japan.
MORE: WWE 2K26 Development And WWE 2K Mobile Release Date Confirmed By Take-Two Interactive
'Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo' is one of the first follow up films for Neon after the success of Anora last year. The drama was nominated for six Academy Awards and took home five of them, including Mikey Madison for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
According to Deadline, Liv Morgan is portraying the daughter of a politician who has disappeared under mysterious circumstances. There is currently no scheduled release date for the film, as principle photography is still on-going.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Reveals Three Olympians As The Company's Newest Signings
WWE SmackDown Preview (5/16/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Takedown Discussions: Which WWE Superstars Could Win 2025 Money In The Bank Briefcases?
Former WWE Superstar Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) Finds Herself Back Home In MMA [Exclusive]