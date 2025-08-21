Wrestling On FanNation

Reported Location For November Edition Of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The next edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is reportedly heading out west.

Rick Ucchino

Saturday Night's Main Event
Saturday Night's Main Event / WWE

As part of a new media partnership agreement between WWE and NBC Universal, there will be two additional Saturday Night Main Event specials that will be held in 2025.

While a host city and venue have yet to be officially announced for either show, NBC has confirmed that John Cena's final match will take place at the latter of the two events, which is set for Saturday, December 13. 

It's long been the belief that Cena's last hurrah would be taking place in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, but again, there has been no information about a venue or ticket sales released by WWE as of this writing.

When it comes to the edition of Saturday Night's Main Event that NBC has announced will take place on November 1, insider X account WrestleVotes has now reported that the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah is the planned venue for that show.

WrestleVotes has also reported that a Halloween-themed edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be held at the Delta Center the night before, making it a two day takeover of Utah's capital city.

Saturday Night's Main Event moving off of NBC

Cody Rhodes and John Cena
Cody Rhodes and John Cena / WWE.com

Previous iterations of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event aired live on NBC, but that will no longer be the case starting with the November 1 edition of the show.

The new deal with NBC Universal will shift those specials to Peacock, with the start time for each special remaining in primetime. WWE will most likely stick with an airtime of 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT), but switching to the streaming service will give the company more flexibility than they had on NBC.

While main roster WWE Premium Live Events will be moving over to ESPN DTC starting with next month's Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, Indiana, NXT PLE's will be sticking with Peacock until next spring. The archive video library for WWE will remain available on Peacock through the end of this year.

Published
