Becky Lynch On Difficulty Of Balancing Career With Wanting More Children
The wrestling world is still buzzing over Monday night's announcement that WWE Superstars Naomi and Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together.
The news was just a touch bittersweet as Naomi is in the midst of a career year in WWE, which has included a highly lauded new heel persona, a WrestleMania singles match, a Money in the Bank victory and her capturing the Women's World Championship.
She'll now be out of action for the foreseeable future, or 'nine months and some change' as she said on Raw.
Naomi would later open up to Stephanie McMahon that she did not believe it was even possible for her to get pregnant, due to past medical issues. While her situation is unique, it is a joyful reminder of the difficult balancing act women in WWE have when it comes to growing a family and continuing to pursue their career goals.
There may be no one who understands that challenge better than Becky Lynch, who famously relinquished her Raw Women's Championship following WrestleMania 36 after she became pregnant with her daughter Roux.
More than five years later, The Man is on another career upswing. The reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion is churning out arguably her best work in the ring, while simultaneously spreading her wings in Hollywood with roles in Happy Gilmore 2, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Movers.
Becky Lynch was a guest on 'What Do You Wanna Talk About?' with Cody Rhodes this week, when the topic of having a second child came up. The Man said she would love to have another baby, but finding the time is a real challenge.
“I’m really loving wrestling, I’m loving the acting roles that I’m getting. I kind of feel like momentum is on my side. And eventually, I would love another one. We’ve got to kind of figure that out.”
Lynch's daughter turns five years old this year and she has apparently been asking her parents about getting a sibling to play with for some time now.
“It’s like the worst thing she could possibly say to me. She’s like, when you’re done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?"
Becky Lynch greatly enjoys where her career is at right now
The Man returned to WWE after a year-long hiatus at WrestleMania 41 this past April and she has been working a full-time schedule ever since. She's also expecting to return for season two of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which will begin filming in the near future.
Lynch said it's a gut punch every time that Roux brings up getting a little brother, and she's in the process of figuring out how she can have it all.
“I love going out and having nights like (WWE Evolution). I love it. Just shot the pilot for Movers. I loved every second of that," Lynch told Rhodes “And then I love coming home, looking after my little girl. But growing the family would be also amazing.”
