Rey Mysterio Opens Up About Dominik Getting Into The Wrestling Business, How He Learned The 619 In WWE Vault Video
There's a comment on this recently uploaded WWE Vault video that reads "Dirty Dom has been a surprisingly decent heel." The next comment reads "That is quite the understatement."
And it is.
"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is currently the biggest heat magnet in the business. While his promo skills still need some work, it's his timing and subtle mannerisms that's made him a true Superstar.
The WWE Vault video (an excerpt from a Chronicles episode back in 2019) shows a boyish, fairly un-tatted Dom and his father, Rey Mysterio, talking about how Dom learned the 619.
MORE: WWE Files New Trademarks Related To Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio
"I didn't even teach him how to do it," Rey says. "You would think, hey, his old man taught him how to do it, but no. He learned it somewhere else. Up at Lance's school," Rey says, likely referring to Lance Storm.
"Once (Lance) told me the secret behind it, I was able to get it on the first try," Dominik says.
Rey gets candid in one scene, telling the audience, glowingly, how Dom's interest waned from football to pro wrestling and the moment that son asked father for guidance. We also get to see the two of them in a locker room preparing for a tag match, studying video, and rehearsing for a double 619. It's an incredible piece of video that captures a glimpse behind the curtain, something WWE excels at.
