Sid Vicious Looms Large Over Times Square On Westside Gunn's Billboard [PHOTO]
It's no secret that rapper Westside Gunn is a huge wrestling fan.
The New York native, Griselda Records co-founder, and prolific artist featured many references to 80s and 90s WWE and WCW wrestlers in song lyrics and titles. He even appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite, performing during Daniel Garcia's entrance.
For his new studio album, Still Praying, Gunn erected an ode to late, legendary pro wrestler Sycho Sid Vicious with an enormous billboard ad hovering over Times Square. Gunn's 14-track album was released on November 1.
Sycho Sid, or Sid Vicious, was born Sid Eudy. He was a roster mainstay for WCW in its formative years, jumped to WWE to briefly hold the WWE World Title, and then back to WCW to finish his career. He also appeared briefly in ECW to powerbomb anyone in his way, to the delight of the ECW faithful.
During a live PPV match at WCW Sin in January 2001, Sid broke his leg jumping off the second turnbuckle. The gruesome injury ended Sid's iconic career.
He was a towering behemoth who had arguably the best big-man physique the pro wrestling world has ever seen. As well as he could dish out beatings, he could mystify and enthrall fans with his methodical promo skills.
Sid Eudy passed away in August 2024 after battling cancer. He is missed.
