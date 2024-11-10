Bully Ray On Promo Battles With LA Knight, MJF - "He'd Get Killed"
There’s nothing more that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, loves more than heat.
One half of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz, and no stranger to controversy, Bully Ray is known for his over the top and controversial promos to wrestlers and fans alike. It looks like the temperature just got turned up.
During a virtual signing with Signed by Superstars, an attendee stated that they’d love to see a promo battle between Bully and current WWE United State Champion, LA Knight. The ECW Original and former TNA Champion pulled no punches in his response.
“Let me explain something to you. There’s not one person in this industry that can hang with me on the microphone when no scripts are involved and those mics are hot. Nobody.”
The host of the event then mentioned that the exchange he’d like to see more is Bully Ray and former AEW Champion, MJF.
Bully Ray responded simply, “He’d get killed.”
Yesterday, MJF posted a response to his X account (formerly Twitter) taking a shot at Bully Ray. “Was so cool meeting up with my old pal Bully today at my autograph signing,” he wrote, posted with a photo of Rob Franzese, a cosplayer who dresses like the “Family Guy” character, Peter Griffin. “He waited so patiently for his turn.”
Bully Ray, as his WWE character Bubba Ray Dudley, wrestled in a winning effort in a tag team match with Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland at this week’s NXT broadcast from the 2300 Arena, originally the ECW Arena. The match also featured Bubba Ray’s long time tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, who brought a table to the ring and helped Williams and Bubba Ray put Page through it.
