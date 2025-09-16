Rey Mysterio Ranks Fictional Lucha Libre Star Among The Greats
Many wrestling fans will consider Rey Mysterio to be one of the greatest luchadors of all time. His worldwide popularity, stemming from his work in WWE and WCW, has made him a household name and achieved a level of stardom that many luchadors don't attain outside of Mexico.
Despite the fact that Mysterio has captured numerous championships across multiple promotions, the legend still took the time to appreciate the legends of the past that helped shaped lucha libre into what it is.
When asked by Brown Bag Mornings about the rich history, traditions, and the importance of a luchador's mask, Mysterio responded.
"The mask itself, like you said, it’s very powerful. It’s a lineage. It’s a symbol of what we do in the ring, the pride that we carry, and not because of me, but because of my ancestors, my uncle, the ones who came before my uncle. The lineage of lucha libre and the culture of lucha libre has been represented over the years. It started in 1930."- Rey Mysterio
He continued,
"In the 50s, that’s when we had El Santo, Blue Demon come out with the movies. In the 90s, the new generation was coming out, El Hijo del Santo, Blue Demon Jr. We carry this mask to represent our culture, what we love."- Rey Mysterio [H/T Fightful]
Brown Bag Mornings jokingly asked about where Jack Black's character of Nacho Libre ranks among these greats, to which Mysterio laughed and said he is "number one".
Being Involved In WWE's Version Of AAA
April 2025 saw the WWE acquire AAA, which has led to multiple cross-promotion shows such as Worlds Collide, TripleMania, and more to come.
AAA was one of the first promotions that Rey Mysterio had worked with, starting his career there in 1992. He also returned there after being released from the WWE back in 2015 for a short stint of matches.
Mysterio made the opening speech at AAA X WWE Worlds Collide 2025 and would appear at TripleMania 33 to induct Konnan into the AAA Hall of Fame, a hall of fame in which Mysterio was one of the first names inducted into. He most recently appeared to put the AAA Mega Championship around his son's waist after Dominik Mysterio captured the title.
Brown Bag Mornings asked Mysterio about being involved with AAA now that WWE has acquired it, to which he said.
I never would have thought this would come full circle. AAA was the first company that gave me the opportunity to be on national television in 92. I went and bet everything on going to Mexico, thanks to Konnan... it's crazy to see that full circle.- Rey Mysterio, Brown Bag Mornings
Rey Mysterio went on to further talk about how the attention AAA now has is helpful to current luchadors who put in the work and can possibly move over to Raw, SmackDown, or NXT.
