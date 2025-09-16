WWE NXT Homecoming 2025: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s a special WWE NXT Homecoming at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
The brand returns home to the place where it all began back in 2012, and WWE has loaded up the show with several main roster stars.
Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Tiffany Stratton made surprise appearances on last week’s NXT to set up a huge six-woman tag team match against the Fatal Influence trio of NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.
However, NXT general manager Ava announced on Monday that Stratton is not medically cleared to complete after her match against Jade Cargill on SmackDown. Lyra Valkyria - another former NXT Women's Champion - will replace Stratton.
Vaquer will go one-on-one with IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday, and she’d likely enjoy nothing more than to enter the historic PLE with a lot of momentum.
However, it was Jayne who defeated Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship in stunning fashion back on May 27, and has made it known that she believes she’s the greatest women’s champion in NXT history.
Can Jayne back up that argument in a highly anticipated showdown against three of the top superstars in the WWE women’s division?
Speaking of the women's division, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be back in action to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley defeated Henley and Nyx, and Sol Ruca and Zaria in a No. 1 Contender's Match to earn the title shot, and they'll aim to bring gold back to The Culling.
SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis told Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre that they will get a match with the winners, so they could make a special appearance to potentially gain an upper hand on the champs.
Carmelo Hayes is also back in NXT, as he is set to team with former partner Trick Williams. The duo - perhaps reluctantly - has reunited for a showdown against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in match that Gargano stated would be the “biggest tag team match in NXT history.”
Trick hasn’t held back in touting his individual success as a two-time NXT Champion, former NXT North American Champion, and current TNA World Champion, but DIY are one of the most accomplished duos ever in NXT. Gargano was the first NXT Triple Crown Champion, while Ciampa is a two-time NXT Champion, and a former NXT Tag Team Champion with Gargano.
The most intriguing question is whether Trick and the returning Carmelo can stay on the same page after their previous issues.
Meanwhile, fan favorite Tyler Breeze will make his return at NXT Homecoming to challenge Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship. Breeze - who revealed earlier this year that he had been working as a writer for NXT - will have his first match in WWE since teaming with Fandango in 2021.
Could Breeze shock the world to win the title? Or will Page once again use his Canadian skills to regain his championship?
Another WWE Superstar Returns To NXT
Elsewhere, Oba Femi and Ricky Saints will go face-to-face on the returning Grayson Waller Effect ahead of their match for the NXT Championship at No Mercy.
Saints seems confident that he can be the person to dethrone ‘The Ruler’ as NXT Champion, and Waller figures to do his best to have both men ready to destroy one another when they step into the ring on September 27.
Or could it be Waller that gets a little too cocky and finds himself in the middle of a frustrated Saints and Femi?
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of NXT Homecoming:
How to Watch WWE NXT Homecoming:
Streaming/Cable: The CW
WWE NXT Homecoming Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE NXT Homecoming Location:
Location: Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL
WWE NXT Homecoming Card (Announced):
Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa
Tyler Breeze vs. Ethan Page (c) for the NXT North American Championship
Oba Femi and Ricky Saints appear on the Grayson Waller Effect
