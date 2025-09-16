Stephanie Vaquer Tells Strange History Of Popular "Devil's Kiss" Move In WWE
Stephanie Vaquer will wrestle the biggest match of her career on Saturday night at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis when she goes one-on-one with Iyo Sky for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship.
Vaquer's journey to WWE has been a long one and on winding roads, but has become a face of WWE's women's division.
Vaquer is a strong in-ring worker with a great character, but it was the Devils Kiss in-ring move that started to bring out big pops from the audience when she was in NXT. Can you imagine a Stephanie Vaquer without that move? Well, it almost happened.
Vaquer on the 'Devil's Kiss'
In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Vaquer dished on her popular Devil's Kiss and revealed that she almost stopped doing it because people told her it looked weird.
“I was training. I tried to do something with my coach. I said, ‘If I do this and this.’ I don’t remember it well, but the position changed and I said, ‘This is nice. You can take a DDT, but many DDTs, and not to the neck.’ I said, ‘Okay, I like this.’"- Stephanie Vaquer
Vaquer continued on:
"I remember the first time I did it in Mexico, and many people said it looked weird and not good. I said, ‘No, I like it.’ ‘Maybe don’t do it. It looks weird.’ ‘No, I like it.’ I kept it for a long time. Now, look. It’s a big move.”- Stephanie Vaquer (h/t WrestlePurists)
Vaquer earned a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship by winning a Battle Royal at the WWE Evolution 2 PLE. That title match was supposed to take place at Clash in Paris, but the bout was canceled due to Naomi stepping away and vacating the championship.
To honor the shot that she earned, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce green lit Vaquer to challenge at Wrestlepalooza.
Stephanie Vaquer Ready To Break Out At WWE Wrestlepalooza
Vaquer is primed to have a career-making moment this weekend at the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza event. Not only will Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky be a memorable match from an in-ring perspective, but should Vaquer win, it would mark her first championship on the WWE main roster.
WWE Wrestlepalooza airs live on the new ESPN app on Saturday September 20.
Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes, and more.
