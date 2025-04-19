Rey Mysterio Suffers Injury On WWE WrestleMania SmackDown
Rey Mysterio is scheduled to face El Grande Americano Saturday night at WrestleMania 41, but that match may now be in question.
The WWE Hall of Famer was competing in a six-man tag team match Friday night on SmackDown and suffered an injury at some point during the bout.
Mysterio was tended to by the WWE medical team for several minutes while Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee went on to defeat American Made without him.
After the match, as was captured on video above by USA Today, Rey Mysterio needed assistance to walk back up the ramp and was noticeably struggling to put weight on his left leg.
It's way too soon to know what kind of an impact this will have on his scheduled match tomorrow night with the man many assume to be Chad Gable.
We'll provide an update on Mysterio's injury as soon as one becomes available.
