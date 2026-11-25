"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is a WWE legend. When he talks about wrestling, people listen.

Austin hadn't wrestled for 19 years before 2022, when he shocked the world at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Austin was promoted for the show as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show. Owens ridiculed him and Texans ahead of the event, and Austin appeared for some verbal revenge on the talk show.

Things escalated, and Austin's appearance turned into his first match since retiring at WrestleMania 19. The two men battled all around the stadium and Austin won with a Stunner in the middle of the ring.

Are more Stunners in Austin's future? Perhaps. Another match? Unlikely.

Steve Austin shuts down rumors of another WWE match

In a new interview with Outkick Dropkick, Austin was asked about wrestling in another match. Austin said that likely wouldn't happen, but that he always has a few Stunners in his back pocket when needed.

“I’m always willing to go out there and give a Stunner," Austin said. "I don’t need to do anything more than that. I had that one match with Kevin Owens a couple of years ago. I didn’t get a chance to practice in the ring. I didn’t really have a whole lot of wind. I wasn’t really in good shape. I didn’t have any timing because it’d been 19 years.

Steve Austin | Storz Consult

"But you gotta remember, at least in my head, my time was way back then. The time now is for these kids -- the men and women that are running up and down the road right now doing it. It’s their time. So if I can go out there and be some salt and pepper on their steak, that’s cool. But I don’t need to go out there and hog up a bunch of TV time trying to get myself back over or anything like that because it’s their time."

Just for fun, let's take a look into the crystal ball. Who would be the best possible opponents for Austin? That list is a long one.

Austin vs. CM Punk has always been a dream match for WWE fans. With Punk back on the roster, a match with Austin would have to be considered. Austin vs. Roman Reigns would also be a massive encounter. Like Austin, Reigns was the face of his generation, and a match against Austin would be a clash of two generations.

Other notable potential opponents could include Sami Zayn, Gunther, Dominik Mysterio, and others. Austin is a multiple-time WWE champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. His last television appearance was at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where he was on hand to announce the attendance record set inside Allegiant Stadium.