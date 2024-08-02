Rhea Ripley on SummerSlam: ‘Expect Brutality’
This story is part of the Sports Illustrated SummerSlam Series.
CLEVELAND, OHIO – In her first match since WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley is ready to put on a show at SummerSlam.
Ripley challenges Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, and after an injury to her right arm kept her out of action for three month, she is hungry to step back in the ring and wrestle.
“Expect brutality,” said Ripley. “That’s because Mami’s back.”
This old-school feud pre-dates WrestleMania, and it has allowed a platform for Morgan to reach new heights as a villain. There are multiple factors at play–a competing affection for Dominik Mysterio, who feels destined to turn on Ripley and align with Morgan; redemption by returning from a frustrating injury that removed Ripley from a record-setting run as champion; and a shared history between the two performers that further enhances the match.
Ripley, 27, is WWE’s rising star. After headlining Elimination Chamber this past February in Perth, it is clear that there is no height she cannot attain in professional wrestling. Only three years older than her, Morgan is another integral piece for WWE. Following pockets of success as a babyface, she is thriving as an antagonist, with Ripley the focus of her attention.
Former tag team partners, Ripley and Morgan even teamed together at WrestleMania 38. Though they were good friends, they are better enemies–and their story continues at SummerSlam.
“We’ve come a long way since tagging together,” said Ripley. “That doesn’t mean I won’t destroy her at Saturday.”
If WWE separates Ripley and Mysterio, then the possibility exists for Ripley to become one of the most popular babyface acts in all of pro wrestling. And she has a chance to do that while wrestling Morgan, who is relishing getting booed.
Three long months of recovery are now in the past. Ripley gets her chance to wrestle again at SummerSlam, and she plans to pick up exactly where she left off.
“We’re going to get in that ring and I’m going to brutalize her,” said Ripley. “Whether she can do the same to me, we’ll see. I can’t wait.”