Wrestling On FanNation

Harley Cameron Issues Emotional Response To Loss At AEW Grand Slam Australia

While she didn't walk out of AEW Grand Slam Australia with the TBS Championship, Harley Cameron is vowing that the wrath has only just begun.

Rick Ucchino

Harley Cameron and Mini Mone at Grand Slam
Harley Cameron and Mini Mone at Grand Slam / Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Harley Cameron will not be returning to the United States with the TBS Championship, but that doesn't mean she's leaving her home country with any less than gratitude and determination.

It was Cameron's first ever title opportunity in AEW and she came up just shy of pulling off one of the biggest upsets in company history in front of thousands of her hometown fans.

Mercedes Moné was ultimately able to survive a passionate and highly entertaining puppet pulverization attempt after she ducked a senton bomb and hit the Moné Maker to hang onto her title.

It was another successful night at the office for Mercedes, who continues her hot streak of strong performances, but Saturday night meant so much more for Harley Cameron.

She issued an emotional statement after Grand Slam came to a close via an AEW social media exclusive and called her performance inside the Brisbane Entertainment Center one of the greatest moments of her life.

More: How Harley Cameron Parlayed Vocal Talents And Medical Condition Into Master Puppetry Skills [Exclusive]

“I left [Australia] so many years ago and I had no idea what was gonna happen. And just to come home today and be in front of everyone I love and show that it all paid off. Nothing's gonna change how this feels. It feels so good.”

Harley was fighting back tears throughout much of the video, but was able to express the utmost respect for her opponent. Even after all the hell she had to go through to just to get her shot at the TBS Championship.

“Mercedes, you are amazing. And I meant it when I said you push me to be better, because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People you are only just starting to feel the wrath.”

Safe to say there's plenty more to come from Harley Cameron in 2025 and beyond.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Four-Time AEW Women's Champion At Grand Slam Australia

Exclusive: The Multi-Talented Harley Cameron Is Primed For A Breakout Year In AEW

Ricky Starks Will Sign His WWE NXT Contract On This Tuesday's Episode (2/18)

AEW Confirms Return To Australia In 2026

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW