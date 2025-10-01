Ric Flair Reveals His Hope For John Cena's Retirement From WWE
If anyone understands the allure of returning to the wrestling ring post-retirement, it's Ric Flair.
The Nature Boy wrestled what the world believed at the time was his retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV, but he was back for an extended run with TNA Wrestling less than two years later.
The 16-Time World Champion didn't wrestle his final match until July 31, 2022, when he teamed with his then son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Flair was 73-years-old at the time.
Future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena has just five dates left in his own career, and he's been adamant to this point that he's hanging up the jorts for good once his time is over. There will be no comeback match a few months or years down the line.
While speaking to The Escapist, Ric Flair said hopes that The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion is true to his word.
“John is making so damn much money in the movies right now. He doesn’t need to do anything else. I hope that he’ll walk away and stay away. Wrestling is very addictive. When you’ve done it as long as John has, over 20 years, it’s hard to change your way of life. I see John periodically, but I can’t say enough nice things about John Cena. He’s a wonderful person."
Ric Flair shares his thoughts on Cena breaking his World Championship record
It was back at WrestleMania 41 this past April that Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to capture his 17th World Title, breaking the all-time record he previously held with Flair. When The Escapist asked the Nature Boy's how he feels about about no longer holding the record, he offered a simple response.
"I love it. I think the world of John."
Cena's next match is coming up on Saturday, October 11. He'll be facing his old rival AJ Styles one final time at WWE Crown Jewel, before hitting the home stretch of his retirement tour.
It was announced earlier this week that John's final match will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington D.C. on December 13. An opponent has not yet been named.
