Update On Jade Cargill After Being Busted Open On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Some positive news regarding Jade Cargill is making the rounds Wednesday.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion suffered a brutal looking injury this past Friday night on SmackDown, but it doesn't sound like she'll be missing much time away from the ring.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite is reporting that Cargill only required stitches to close a deep gash above her left eye and did not have to undergo plastic surgery to repair the damage. The hope behind the scenes is that she'll be cleared to compete within a few weeks.
As you can see, Cargill was able to have some fun on social media after getting busted open during the main event on Friday night. The cut was very deep, so it's mildly surprising to hear that she only needed a few stitches to close the wound.
The injury happened as Jade was competing in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship. Toward the end of the bout, she was thrown into the steel ring steps by Nia Jax and blood began pouring from her head immediately after impact.
"[Jade Cargill] was said to have handled it well and the wound got taken care of," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select mentioned in an update Wednesday. "We were told to not be surprised if she isn't wrestling this week, but physically she seemed okay all things considered and was in good spirits."
Tiffany Stratton would go to retain her WWE Women's Championship by pinning Jax, albeit in controversial fashion.
Jade Cargill might not be out of the WWE Women's Title Picture just yet
It wasn't just the injury to Jade Cargill that generated headlines late last week. The closing sequence of the triple threat match clearly went wrong as referee Daphanie LaShaunn claimed Nia Jax had kicked out of a pinning attempt by Stratton, but her shoulders never even flinched off the canvas.
Ross Sapp has now confirmed that the confusion for that spot was created moments before, when Jade had Nia down for the count, but Jax was forced to kick out when a drop kick from Tiffany to Cargill came in late.
Stratton was supposed to win the match off Cargill's offense, but instead an audible was called, and she won with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.
Tiffany Stratton will now face Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at Crown Jewel on October 11 to determine the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Do not be surprised if Jade makes a case for another title shot once she's cleared to compete, especially if Stratton was supposed to steal a win from her last Friday.
