AEW Collision Preview (3/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

FTR and Undisputed Kingdom are running it back one more time Saturday night on AEW Collision to try and prove to each other that they are the better tag team.

Rick Ucchino

FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom
FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom / All Elite Wrestling

The push to AEW Dynasty continues as Collision goes live tonight from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Two weeks after a controversial finish to their last tag team bout, FTR and The Undisputed Kingdom are set to run it back one more time. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong believe they are the best tag team in the world and they are out to definitively prove it with a clean win over the two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

The International Championship Eliminator Tournament will continue Saturday night as by Katsuyori Shibata, Ricochet, Mark Davis and Mark Briscoe look to join Speedball Mike Bailey and Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals.

And just days after she sent a message to AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm on Dynamite, the powerful Megan Bayne will be in action against Thunder Rosa! Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Las Vegas:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

FTR vs. Undisputed Kingdom

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament

Mark Davis vs. Mark Briscoe in the International Championship Eliminator Tournament

Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

