The final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames is nearly upon us, and General Manager Adam Pearce has made a series of announcements for tomorrow night's show in Wichita, Kansas.

It was last Monday night when Cruz Montana and Carmelo Hayes earned the Men's WarGames Match advantage by defeating The Usos in tag team action, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear live on Netflix tomorrow to address the situation.

Jade Cargill earned the advantage for her team in the Women's WarGames Match this past Friday night when she pinned Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown. The Queen's teammates, Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer, will look to build a little momentum when they take on two members of Fatal Influence on WWE Raw.

Lyra Valkyria and Sol Ruca have feuding behind the scenes for the past few weeks, and they'll get the opportunity to bring their budding rivalry to the big screen, and the Men's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as well.

Ethan Page won the gold from Chad Gable three weeks ago, and now Ego will defend it for the first time when he goes one-on-one with AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix.

Finally, there are still two spots that need to be filled for the Team USA vs. Team Mexico five-on-five elimination match this weekend at Survivor Series: WarGames. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk thought they had a full roster for Team 'Merica Friday night on SmackDown, but that was prior to Trick Williams suffering an injury against Damian Priest.

Adam Pearce says that both Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio will announce their final team members tomorrow night on the Red Brand.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw has a special 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) start time on Netflix as WWE has scheduled a double taping in Wichita ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Oba Femi, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio are scheduled to be at Intrust Bank Arena for Raw as well.

We'll have more information on tomorrow night's show when our WWE Raw preview drops at 4 a.m. ET (1 a.m. PT) Monday morning here on The Takedown on SI.

Current WWE Raw card for Nov. 23, 2026 (announced):

Roman Reigns | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns to make an appearance

Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio announce the final members of Team USA and Team Mexico

Ethan Page (c) vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Fatal Influence vs. Bayley & Stephanie Vaquer

Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca