Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & More Officially Announced For November 24 WWE Raw

The final episode of WWE Raw ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames will take place Monday night from the Paycorn Center in Oklahoma City, and the stars are going to be live on Netflix.

General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to make his official announcements for tomorrow night's show, and it will be none other than Roman Reigns kicking off the festivities.

The OTC will be participating in arguably the most star-studded Men's WarGames Match in history as he teams with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and The Usos to battle Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. And two members of each team will be facing off Monday night with the WarGames advantage on the line.

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will also continue with two quarterfinals match-ups. Carmelo Hayes will take on Gunther, while Solo Sikoa faces off against Penta.

Speaking of the 'Greatest of All-Time', John Cena will not be in Oklahoma City but his Survivor Series opponent will be. Dirty Dominik Mysterio will address the WWE Raw crowd just six days before his rematch for the Men's Intercontinental Championship, and the now former Women's Intercontinental Champion will have some things to say as well.

THANK YOU TO THE GREAT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED!!! (THE BEST IN THE BUSINESS, LIKE ME) UNLIKE “SCAM” ROBERTS AND BUSTED OPEN RADIO (BOTH HAVE TERRIBLE RATINGS), YOU TELL THE TRUTH!!! AS YOU CAN SEE I WAS DECLARED THE WINNER OF THE MATCH BY A VERY UNBIASED SOURCE. https://t.co/AVC33um46W — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 21, 2025

Becky Lynch has been lighting social media on fire ever since she lost her title to Maxxine Dupri last Monday night inside Madison Square Garden. She's been laying much of the blame for her defeat on AJ Lee, and she joined Asuka's WarGames Team Friday night on SmackDown just for the opportunity to face the multi-time Divas Champion inside the double cage.

Whatever it is The Man has to get off her chest tomorrow night, it's sure to be must hear. And her promo will probably include a Sports Illustrated shoutout. You've been warned.

Check back Monday morning for our complete WWE Raw preview here on The Takedown on SI.

WWE Raw Card For November 24 (announced):

Roman Reigns | WWE.com

Roman Reigns to open the show

Dominik Mysterio will address his upcoming match with John Cena

Becky Lynch to speak after joining Asuka's WarGames Team

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Gunther

The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Penta

Two Members of Team Roman Reigns vs. The Vision in the Men's WarGames Advantage Match.

