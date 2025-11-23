Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch & More Officially Announced For November 24 WWE Raw
The final episode of WWE Raw ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames will take place Monday night from the Paycorn Center in Oklahoma City, and the stars are going to be live on Netflix.
General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to make his official announcements for tomorrow night's show, and it will be none other than Roman Reigns kicking off the festivities.
The OTC will be participating in arguably the most star-studded Men's WarGames Match in history as he teams with World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and The Usos to battle Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. And two members of each team will be facing off Monday night with the WarGames advantage on the line.
The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament will also continue with two quarterfinals match-ups. Carmelo Hayes will take on Gunther, while Solo Sikoa faces off against Penta.
Speaking of the 'Greatest of All-Time', John Cena will not be in Oklahoma City but his Survivor Series opponent will be. Dirty Dominik Mysterio will address the WWE Raw crowd just six days before his rematch for the Men's Intercontinental Championship, and the now former Women's Intercontinental Champion will have some things to say as well.
Becky Lynch has been lighting social media on fire ever since she lost her title to Maxxine Dupri last Monday night inside Madison Square Garden. She's been laying much of the blame for her defeat on AJ Lee, and she joined Asuka's WarGames Team Friday night on SmackDown just for the opportunity to face the multi-time Divas Champion inside the double cage.
Whatever it is The Man has to get off her chest tomorrow night, it's sure to be must hear. And her promo will probably include a Sports Illustrated shoutout. You've been warned.
Check back Monday morning for our complete WWE Raw preview here on The Takedown on SI.
WWE Raw Card For November 24 (announced):
Roman Reigns to open the show
Dominik Mysterio will address his upcoming match with John Cena
Becky Lynch to speak after joining Asuka's WarGames Team
The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Gunther
The 'Last Time is Now' Tournament Quarterfinals Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Penta
Two Members of Team Roman Reigns vs. The Vision in the Men's WarGames Advantage Match.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com