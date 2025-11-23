From Blacklisted To TNT Champion, Mark Briscoe & Tony Khan Discuss AEW Full Gear Victory

Mark Briscoe is now the face of TNT.

That's quite the accomplishment for a man who wasn't even allowed to show his face on the network just a few years ago.

The controversy centered around homophobic comments that were made by Mark's late brother Jay on social media well over a decade ago. Comments he later admitted were immature, dumb, and insensitive, and he continuously apologized for them until his untimely passing in 2023.

Despite Jay Briscoe's best efforts to make amends, and AEW President Tony Khan trying his best to work something out with network executives, both Briscoe brothers were barred from appearing on AEW programming until after Jay's death.

Saturday night at AEW Full Gear, Mark Briscoe captured the TNT Championship when he defeated Kyle Fletcher in a No Disqualification Match. A bout so violent that Briscoe was still bleeding from his forehead hours later, while he reflected on his full circle moment during the Full Gear Media Scrum.

“It really is a crazy story where, allegedly, the reason that we couldn’t be here was a TNT executive...” Briscoe began before Tony Khan chimed in. “Who is long gone. Long departed.”

Clearly Khan was still harboring some resentment over the issue, as he has often stated that his biggest regret in AEW was never being able to have the Briscoes wrestle together on TNT or TBS.

EXCLUSIVE: @SussexCoChicken is your NEW TNT Champion ... and @orangecassidy has a gift for Mr. Briscoe! pic.twitter.com/NnDI3Tf3e1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2025

“I think about it every day, but I also think about it every day and think I did everything personally I could because I tried so many times, and this person who is no longer here would not budge," Khan said early Sunday morning during the media scrum.

"I want to go out of my way to thank a person who came in and changed everything and made all this possible… thank you to Mr. David Zaslav.”

Khan could not put over more his working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, under the leadership of CEO and President David Zaslav, and he even expressed pure optimism about the future of AEW on TNT, TBS and HBO Max amid reports of a potential sale of the company.

As for Mark Briscoe, he was simply grateful and thankful for the opportunity to represent the network as the new TNT Champion.

Mark Briscoe is now a singles champion for the first time in his AEW career

Mark Briscoe | AEW

"It’s just crazy because so many years ago... Some unfortunate comments were made by my bigheaded brother [laughs]. It’s one of those things where you live and you learn. We’re so grateful that people have seen and acknowledged that we did learn from our mistakes. The full circle aspect of it, it really is mind-blowing. It’s hard to put into words."

Briscoe revealed that when his brother was tragically killed in a car accident in January of 2023, he initially never want to wrestle again. Not long after, he said he felt his brother's presence and encouragement to keep moving forward without him.

“There were a lot of great emotional moments in six and a half years in AEW and I thought this was one of the greatest moments," Tony Khan said about Mark Briscoe's victory Saturday night at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. "I'm very grateful again to TNT for making it possible. And I'm very grateful to you, Mark, and your beautiful family, and I love you very much.”

