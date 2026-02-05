Roman Reigns Gives AJ Styles a Heartfelt Farewell After WWE Retirement

AJ Styles wrestled his final WWE match this past weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Styles wrestled Gunther with the stipulation that if Styles lost, he must leave WWE. Well, like Goldberg and John Cena last year, Styles lost to Gunther and is now retired.

Styles put up a valiant effort and nearly beat "The Ring General" with a Styles Clash, but in the end, Styles passed out in Gunther's sleeper hold to lose the match.

Like Styles, Roman Reigns had a busy Royal Rumble event, but for entirely different reasons. Reigns was victorious in the men's Royal Rumble match and now has a shot at a world championship at WrestleMania.

This week on Raw, Reigns officially chose CM Punk as his opponent, and that title match will be the main event of WrestleMania 42 in April.

Despite having very different Royal Rumble experiences this past weekend, Reigns and Styles have a history. Reigns addressed that history and gave Styles a heartfelt farewell message now that he's a retired WWE Superstar.

Roman Reigns says goodbye to AJ Styles

AJ Styles | WWE

On the newest episode of What's Your Story with Stephanie McMahon, Styles was interviewed on a variety of topics including what it meant when he put on his gloves instead of leaving them in the ring.

“Hell of a worker. Hell of a teammate," Reigns said. "Just an old ass video game, brother, but that reflects, I think, who he is as a person. The discipline that he has. Being involved in professional wrestling. Being on the road but continuing to stay true being a family man and being a father.



"Just happy that I was able to make some art with him when our time came a few years ago. It would've been cool to be able to run it back and do it again, explore new chapters of what we could do together because there's a, pun intended, phenomenal chemistry there. Big Allen, have fun and be safe, brother. We’ll see you down the road."

MORE: CM Punk Takes Shot at Roman Reigns When Answering Retirement Question

Styles and Reigns battled each other twice in 2016. Both times Reigns won and retained his world championship.

Styles isn't a stranger to world championships in WWE. Though he didn't win them against Reigns, Styles is a two-time world champion for WWE and a multiple-time world champion outside of WWE as well.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

AJ Styles Explains Why He Kept His Gloves on Following Royal Rumble Loss

Ricochet Claims WWE Run Tarnished His Legacy

"Hangman" Adam Page Reflects On His Recent AEW World Championship Run (Exclusive)

Royce Keys' WWE Main Roster Status Reportedly Revealed