Roman Reigns Issues Warning On Social Media After WWE Bad Blood
Roman Reigns returned to the action on for the first time since April at Saturday's WWE Bad Blood. Reigns and WWE Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes were victorious in tag team action over Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.
Two days later, on Monday morning, Reigns took to his social media with message to the fans and a proverbial warning to the rest of WWE.
"We’re just getting started," #OTC
Reigns looked leaner and packed on a little muscle mass during his six months away from in-ring action after losing the Undisputed title Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania 40.
Near the conclusion of Saturday's match, Reigns was in trouble and looked to be going down in defeat to Sikoa when old Bloodline member Jimmy Uso saved his cousin from an attack on Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. Following the match, Rhodes was attacked by The Bloodline. After some reluctance and the urging of Uso, Reigns helped thwart off the onslaught. Reigns picked the belt he longs to regan from the mat and slowly handed it back to Rhodes in a sign of respect.
While Reigns, Rhodes and Uso stood in the middle of the ring and The Bloodline in the crowd, The Rock's music played and he walked a little past the entrance. He looked at the trio, raised the "The People's Eyebrow", slowly counted on his fingers to three and swung his hand down. Then his music started playing again with a short hand gesture of cutting the neck before he walked to the beginning of the entry way and did one final turn towards the trio inside the squared circle.
What is the next part of the story involving Reigns?