Roman Reigns Reacts To Naomi And Jimmy Uso Baby Announcement On WWE Monday Night Raw
The newest member of The Bloodline is on the way, and former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns is very excited about it.
It was announced on Monday Night Raw that WWE Women's World Champion Naomi would be relinquishing her championship, as she revealed she was pregnant. The 37-year-old appeared on Stephanie McMahon's podcast alongside her husband Jimmy Uso to announce the news.
Various members of the WWE roster have revealed their reactions to the news, but one stands out in particular. Uso's cousin, "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, shared his thoughts on Instagram Tuesday night.
"Welp," Reigns said. "Time to start over. Looks like he's got the youngest now, I don't got the babies. We're in school, we're good, man. We're starting to empty our house out. He's gotta start back over, that's awesome."
"Congrats, love both of y'all. It's a blessing," he continued. "To have our family continue to grow, nothing like it. This is completely god sent. Congrats guys. Love y'all."
The Bloodline Grows
Uso has two children from a previous marriage, but this is the 37-year-old Naomi's first child. She noted on McMahon's podcast she has struggled with fertility issues for years, and had one of her ovaries removed several years ago as well.
As the former world champion joked on Raw, though, The Bloodline now continues. Uso and Reigns are real-life cousins, and Reigns himself has five children, including two sets of twins.
The Usos are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, while Reigns is the son of Sika, one-half of the Hall of Fame Wild Samoans tag team. Together, Reigns and The Usos made up critical pieces of WWE's original Bloodline faction, with the crowd even chanting "OTC" after the Bloodline joke by Naomi on TV.
