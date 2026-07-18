Main Event, Full Card and Confirmed Appearances for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

CM Punk is preparing to defend his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, which gets underway two weeks from today on Saturday, August 1 in Minneapolis, but it's possible that two more competitors will find themselves on the guest list for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'.

The Best in the World and the American Nightmare will be teaming up tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event inside New York's Madison Square Garden, and should they emerge victorious, then the main event of SummerSlam remains as it stands now.

However, if Gunther and Sami Zayn find a way to pull out the win, then that WWE Championship Match will become a Fatal 4-Way.

Acting SmackDown General Manager Adam Pearce made that announcement on this week's episode of the Blue Brand, revealing that Nick Aldis was preparing to add that stipulation to tonight's main event tag team match when Gunther viciously attacked him from behind.

WOW! 🤯



If Gunther and Sami Zayn win tomorrow night at #SNME, they will be ADDED to the Undisputed WWE Title match at #Summerslam! pic.twitter.com/G371cba6hO — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2026

Pearce also said that it was Nick Aldis who pressed that Gunther not only get to keep his job following the attack, but that the stipulation remain in effect for Saturday Night's Main Event.

The latest Peacock exclusive special will hit the air at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on the streaming service, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will also be on the line as Paige and Brie Bella defend their gold against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

Bayley will also be going one-on-one with her former tag team partner and now bitter enemy, Lyra Valkyria, and it's a big night for the new King of New York. After helping the Knicks win their first NBA Championship in over 50 years, Danhausen returns to Madison Square Garden to battle JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification Match.

And speaking of the Knicks, NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson will step back into the Garden tonight. The avid WWE fan will have the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns so all of New York can acknowledge them together. Several other members of the Knicks roster are also expected to be in attendance.

The card is always subject to change in WWE, and The Takedown on SI will be sure to keep you updated on any new developments ahead of tonight's show.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card for 7/18/26:

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn | WWE

WWE Champion CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn, if Gunther and Zayn win they will be added to the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson hold an acknowledgment ceremony inside Madison Square Garden

Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh in a No DQ Match