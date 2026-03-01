Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 1

A rematch of the NBA Cup championship game is set to kick off Sunday’s NBA action on March 1.

The New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs have played a pair of thrilling matchups this season, with the Knicks taking the NBA Cup in early December before the Spurs beat the Knicks 134-132 on New Year’s Eve.

Now, San Antonio is a 1.5-point road favorite on Sunday in the final regular-season meeting between these teams.

Both squads have NBA Finals aspirations this season, as the Knicks hold the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference while the Spurs are second in the West and just two games back of the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio seems to have locked up a top-two seed, as it has a six-game cushion on the Houston Rockets for the No. 2 spot in the West.

Both teams are relatively healthy coming into this game, although the Knicks are still down sixth man Miles McBride. Can New York protect home court? It has been one of the best home teams in the NBA (22-8) in the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this showdown on ABC on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -1.5 (-110)

Knicks +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Spurs: -125

Knicks: +105

Total

227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Spurs vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Spurs record: 43-16

Knicks record: 38-22

Spurs vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Harrison Ingram – out

David Jones Garcia – out

Emanuel Miller – out

Mason Plumlee – out

Knicks Injury Report

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Miles McBride – out

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Spurs vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)

This is the fifth time that Wemby has faced the Knicks in his NBA career, and it’s the third time this season (second in a regular season game).

Not counting the NBA Cup game (where Wemby was on a minutes limit), the Spurs star has made multiple shots from beyond the arc against the Knicks in three of his four regular season games.

New York clearly guards the French phenom in a way that allows him to get off 3s. In his last three matchups with New York, Wemby has taken nine, 16 and two shots from beyond the arc, making six, four and two in those games.

While he shot just 30.0 percent from 3 in the month of February, Wemby took 5.5 3-pointers per game, which is above his season average of 5.0 per night. He’s shooting just 34.7 percent from deep, but this is a solid matchup against a Knicks team that ranks 20th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks haven’t lost many games at home in the 2025-26 season, and this is just the second time that they’re an underdog at Madison Square Garden.

However, I’m buying the Spurs to extend their winning streak to 12 games on Sunday afternoon.

San Antonio is rolling right now, posting an NBA-best +12.3 net rating over its last 15 games (13-2 during that stretch). The Knicks are third in net rating (+11.0) over their last 15 games, going 11-4 overall to remain in the No. 3 spot in the East.

However, New York turned in two clunkers against Detroit and Cleveland – two title contenders – late last month, and that’s extremely concerning heading into a game against a Spurs team that is within striking distance for the best record in the NBA.

The Spurs have a much better defense than the Knicks (third in defensive rating to New York at No. 9), although the Knicks are No. 3 in offensive rating.

However, the big concern for the Knicks is how they’ve fared against high-quality opponents this season. New York is just 17-16 against teams that are .500 or better while the Spurs are 21-11.

New York may have won the NBA Cup, but Wemby was on a minutes limit in that game. Now that the All-Star center is back to his usual role, I think the Spurs are worth a look to win this game on Sunday.

Pick: Spurs Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.