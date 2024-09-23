Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade Gift CM Punk Early Birthday "Gift"
CM Punk took to Instagram today (Sept 22) to share an early birthday "gift" he received from NXT stars Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.
While his birthday is not until October 26th, the pair decided to gift him a napkin that read "HAPPY EARLY 100th BIRTHDAY DAD!"
The duo also took a jab at Punk, writing at the top “I’m old, I’m tired, and I work with children," a throwback to his infamous tirade at AEW's All Out press conference in 2022.
Punk recently appeared on NXT to make an announcement, but was interrupted by Perez and Guilia, who are set to face off for the NXT Women's Championship on October 1st.
Later in the show Punk would return for another in-ring segment, announcing he'd be the special guest referee for the match between Ethan Page and Trick Williams.
