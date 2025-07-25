Roxanne Perez Opens Up About Receiving Online Threats Since Joining The WWE Main Roster
Roxanne Perez says that she's surprised at how fast the online threats started up for her since she joined the WWE main roster earlier this year.
Many top female stars face online abuse. In fact, a recent study on the matter showed female wrestlers face a disproportionate amount of online abuse compared to their male counterparts.
And in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Perez spoke about the nature of the threats and how scary they can be for WWE talent. She also praised WWE security and says that despite the threats, she feels safe working for WWE.
“I always heard about these stories but I never really expected them to happen, especially so soon. The situations like that can be very scary and I think that people should take these things seriously and I think that people should be very careful with what they post online because you don’t know how it can affect other people."- Roxanne Perez (h/t WrestlePurist)
Perez continued:
"WWE does a great job at protecting us and regardless of whatever’s posted online or whatever threats happened online, WWE has the best security in the world. So, yeah, I feel very safe with the WWE."- Roxanne Perez (h/t WrestlePurist)
Currently, Perez holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez as part of The Judgment Day faction. Perez took the spot of Liv Morgan in that tag team after Morgan was injured earlier this summer in a match against Kairi Sane.
Perez and Rodriguez are scheduled to defend their titles against the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam next weekend.
Perez is a former NXT Women's Champion and has made waves since joining the main roster. Perez has been a part of the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches this year.
WWE Summerslam airs live from inside MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 2 and August 3. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Gunther vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
