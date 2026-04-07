Roxanne Perez Shares Photos After Scary Collision with Liv Morgan

Both Roxanne Perez and Liv Morgan have now taken to social media to let everyone know that they are doing okay after their scary collision Monday night on WWE Raw.

The two Judgment Day members were having a backstage conversation about the recent ostracization of Finn Balor from the group when Stephanie Vaquer ambushed Liv from behind. The force of her blow to the back of Morgan accidentally resulted in a hard head-on-head collision with Roxanne.

Perez ended up falling backward onto the concrete floor of the Houston Toyota Center, while La Primera continued the assault on her WrestleMania 42 opponent. Vaquer picked Morgan up off the floor and sent her headfirst right into the Judgment Day clubhouse television, to make matters worse.

The result of the backstage segment gone awry, as you can see from the photos that Roxanne Perez shared on her Instagram account Tuesday, were two huge lumps and a trip into concussion protocol for both superstars.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported early Tuesday morning that Morgan and Perez were being evaluated for possible head injuries, outside of the clearly visible ones on their foreheads, which is not the best news when it comes to WrestleMania 42.

Liv Morgan is just days away from challenging Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship, an opportunity she earned by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match back in February.

Hopefully Liv Morgan will be good to go for WrestleMania 42

Liv Morgan | WWE

This goes without saying, but Morgan would need to first clear concussion protocol before she would be able to compete at the 'Showcase of the Immortals,' and that could take upwards of two weeks or even longer in more severe cases. However, there are a couple of minor signs that point toward a more optimistic timeline.

Both Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer have been exchanging social media posts throughout the day on Tuesday as though their match is still going through as planned. Morgan was quoted in her latest retort as saying, "Ur gonna have to kill me puta."

It was also announced by SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up that the Women's World Championship Match is going to be taking place on Saturday, April 18, which is the first night of WrestleMania 42.

If there was some great concern that Liv could potentially miss the show, conventional wisdom suggests that the company would schedule her match for WrestleMania Sunday and give her as much time as possible to recover.

This is all just speculation, of course, and the card is always subject to change. It's possible that the creative team could move Morgan and Vaquer to night two if needed, but they will probably wait until much closer to the show to make any definitive decisions.

We'll provide more concrete information on the conditions of both Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez just as soon as it becomes available.