WWE Women's Star Makes Surprise Early Return At NXT Live Event In Florida
Well, that was fast.
Former NXT Women's Champion Giulia made her return to the ring Saturday night at a live show in Bartow, Florida. While she wasn't there to compete, her appearance alone was mildly surprising given recent reporting about her title vs. title match against Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.
The Wrestling Observer had reported that Giulia was dealing with an undisclosed injury, as well as a minor visa issue, which was why The Beautiful Madness was booked to lose her championship just weeks out from NXT Stand & Deliver.
According to those in attendance at the show, like Michael M. above, Giulia interrupted a promo segment with Cora Jade. She announced her intentions on winning back her NXT Women's Championship and then left Cora with a knot on her forehead.
What this means moving forward is anyone's guess.
It's entirely possible that Giulia, if she is indeed dealing with an injury, isn't cleared to compete but can still go through with some limited physical interactions. Not too dissimilar from WrestleMania XL last year when CM Punk attacked Drew McIntyre while still recovering from a torn triceps.
Stephanie Vaquer, meanwhile, is set to defend both the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championships this Tuesday on NXT when she faces Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley in separate matches.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Sheamus Returns At WWE Live Event And Fans Notice Incredible Body Transformation
Watch Gunther Obliterate CM Punk With A Chop At 'Road To WrestleMania' Live Event
Vince McMahon Changed Original Plans For Edge & Finn Balor At WrestleMania 39 [Report]
AEW Slam Dunk Sunday Preview [3/23/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream