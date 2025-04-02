Rumored Reason For Nia Jax Being Off WWE Television
When will Nia Jax return make her return?
The two-time WWE Women's Champion has not appeared on WWE television since teaming with Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber last month, with the duo losing to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus.
According to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, Jax is sidelined because she is "not cleared." However, the specifics of the situation seem to be unclear.
“I want to phrase this properly. Not cleared. That’s the best way I can put it. She was due to be cleared I believe two weeks ago. Don’t know if that’s happened. Obviously, she hasn’t been on TV. Don’t know if it was due to an injury or what not. I do know internally that she’s not been cleared for action, which is why she hasn’t been on TV.”- WrestleVotes
They added:
“I don’t know what caused her to be on the inactive list. Don’t want to speculate. Hate to do that. So, I just know she’s been inactive with the anticipation of coming back, I believe it was back on March 22nd. I don’t know why she’s not been cleared.”- WrestleVotes
MORE: Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor
Jax captured the Queen of the Ring crown last May and went on to defeat Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 for the WWE Women's Championship. She lost the title to Stratton on the January 3 edition of SmackDown.
Stratton will defend the championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Peacock Premieres New Trailer For WrestleMania 9 Documentary 'Becoming A Spectacle'
WWE 2K25 Video Game Franchise To Be Available On Nintendo Switch 2
Bret Hart Slams AEW Wrestlers As "Actors" And "Pretenders"
Mick Foley Shows Off Damage From Pretty Serious Looking Car Accident