WWE Championship Match Reported As WrestleMania 42 Front Runner

As of Friday afternoon of this week, very few matches for WrestleMania 42 had been locked into place by the WWE creative team. The one exception appears to be Becky Lynch defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship against AJ Lee.

But we are starting to get a better idea of what the WWE Championship scene will look like in a few months.

WrestleMania season was completely turned on its head when Drew McIntyre won the WWE title from Cody Rhodes on the January 9 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, and the Scottish Warrior is now expected to hang onto the strap heading into April.

Prior to McIntyre's surprising victory, Rhodes was reportedly penciled in to defend the title in Las Vegas against Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The pivot away from what would have been their third encounter in four years was made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

"There are those who did think Reigns vs. Rhodes was the way to go, but Paul Levesque changed his mind, and all the creative in that direction went into the trash," Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "Regarding any rumors of a Rhodes heel turn, we were told it’s not happening now."

Cody Rhodes may no longer be the WWE Champion, but he is expected to remain in the title picture for the next few months at least.

Could The American Nightmare make Royal Rumble history next weekend?

Cody Rhodes | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Cody Rhodes became the first man to declare for the annual Royal Rumble Match this past Friday night on SmackDown. A victory would make him only the second man in WWE history to win the match three times, joining Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The folks over at BodySlam put out a new report on Friday afternoon that may make some people put their money on Rhodes making history next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

"Sources indicate to Bodyslam that Drew McIntyre is currently expected to walk into WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Champion. As of right now, a rematch with Cody Rhodes is the likely match at WrestleMania 42."

If Cody does not win the Men's Royal Rumble Match, he can earn his rematch against McIntyre by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month in Chicago.

Rhodes being the frontrunner to become the No. 1 Contender ahead of WrestleMania 42 does seem to squash any hopes that fans may have about Sami Zayn finally win the big one this year. He is reportedly in line to get a shot at the title, but that match would take place prior to The 'Showcase of the Immortals'.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

The Rock Reportedly Set To Receive Unprecedented WWE WrestleMania 43 Offer

Powerhouse Hobbs Officially Signs With WWE After Leaving AEW

Mick Foley's Daughter Has Savage Reply To Dad's 100 Pound Weight Loss Post

Netflix Viewership Numbers For WWE's 2025 PLEs Revealed