Sami Zayn Says This Isn't The Last Time He'll Fight Kevin Owens, Comments On Future With WWE
Don't plan on seeing Sami Zayn in AEW or competing on the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax tournament anytime soon. Zayn says he's planning on staying with WWE.
Zayn spoke with Fightful on the future of his career and said that he doesn't see himself working anywhere else. Zayn said that he feels he has a good thing going in WWE and that he signed a long-term contract with the company in 2022.
Sami Zayn also spoke about his upcoming match with Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. In comments made to The Takedown on SI, Zayn said that he didn't know whether or not this would be the last time the two best friends would throw down.
"I don't know if this is the final time," Zayn said about wrestling Kevin Owens.
"I've said that before over the years and many times, I've been wrong -- clearly. So, I've stopped trying to slap that label on anything. I don't know when the last time will be. I don't think this is the last time. Hopefully, we still have years ahead of this.
"The history of Kevin Owens and myself throughout the years has been this out and and in, and out and in sort of thing. We go off in different directions, but find our way back to each other either as friend or foes. In this particular story, it does feel different from any story we've done because the groundwork has already been laid for twenty years."
Owens and Zayn will go toe-to-toe in an Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Canada. The feud between both men this time around stems from Owens trying to end Zayn's career with a package piledriver.
Zayn returned to Raw after the injury and demanded a match with Owens at all costs.
