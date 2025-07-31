Sami Zayn Wanted More From Karrion Kross Feud Ahead of WWE SummerSlam
Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn have crossed paths for the better part of a year on WWE television, with Kross trying to convince Zayn to embrace a darker side of himself. And the pair had their first singles match at WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw Sami pick up the victory.
Sami had the chance to speak with the Toronto Sun as he pointed out some things he wished came from this storyline with Kross.
"Well, it’s funny because for as much of a slow burn as it has been, like I’ve kind of been loosely attached to him for almost the entire year. I’d have to go back and see when our first interaction is, but it would probably be towards the beginning of this year."- Sami Zayn [h/t WrestleTalk]
Sami further said:
"It really is something that’s been slowly, slowly simmering for probably close to six, seven, eight months. All this to say despite that, I kind of wish there was a little bit more recent steam on it."- Sami Zayn [h/t WrestleTalk]
High Stakes SummerSlam Match
Their first match together saw Sami Zayn earn the win at WWE Night of Champions, while they would have a rematch on the July 21st episode of Raw which saw Kross get some revenge.
SummerSlam night one in New Jersey is set to see them face off once again, but now with some higher stakes attached. If Kross wins, Zayn has to say the words "Kross was right". If Zayn wins, Kross must say "I was wrong" about Sami.
Karrion Kross Contract Situation
Speaking with iHeartRadio's Battleground Podcast, Kross spoke a little bit about his and his wife Scarlett's WWE contracts, saying,
I don’t think I should talk about any of it right now but I am hoping that when the time is right, everyone will know what’s going on, including us.- Karrion Kross
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Triple H And CM Punk Share Conflicting Explanations For Early WWE Relationship Issues
Karrion Kross Staying Mum On WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Date Draws Close
Triple H Reveals WWE's Reason For Two-Night SummerSlam
Wyatt Sicks Themed Attraction Announced For Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights