Another WWE vs AEW Battle Is Reportedly Set For August
WWE and AEW are reportedly set to hold shows on the same day in August.
That trend is nothing new since the companies will once again go head to head this weekend after WWE announced an Atlanta takeover theme back in May, which features Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash on Saturday, plus the all-women’s Evolution 2 PLE on Sunday.
Of course, the Great American Bash and Saturday Night’s Main Event shows will air the same day of AEW’s biggest show of the year in AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Both Great American Bash and All In: Texas start at 3 p.m. ET.
And now, it appears there will be another programming clash next month.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE is set to hold its NXT Heatwave PLE on August 24, which is the same day as the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show at The O2 Arena in London. The report mentions that Spartanburg Memorial Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is the rumored location for Heatwave, but that has not been confirmed.
WWE also ran NXT Battleground back on May 25, which was the same day as AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Great American Bash will be headlined by Oba Femi defending the NXT Championship against Yoshiki Inamura, Ricky Saints and Ethan Page battle in a Falls Count Anywhere Match for the NXT North American Championship, and Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence.
Meanwhile, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone aims for her seventh title in a showdown with Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega renew their legendary rivalry for the AEW Unified Championship, and more.
