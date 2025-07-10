All In 2018: Where Every Wrestler On The Roster Is Today
AEW All In Texas is set for this Saturday, July 12 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This event will prove to be one of the biggest in AEW's history in front of a record breaking crowd for the company in North America.
With such an important show, it seems like a great time to look back at the event that started it all, All In 2018. Known as the biggest independent show in history, Cody Rhodes took a bet from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and teamed up with The Young Bucks to put together an indie event in front of 10,000 fans in attendance.
On September 1, 2018, All In 2018 took place from Sears Centre Arena in Chicago, Illinois and had some of the most prominent stars outside of WWE at the time involved.
From those who went on to form the original AEW roster to those in WWE right now, here is where every star that competed at All In 2018 is right now.
So Cal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)
Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky kicked off this historic event against The Briscoes on the pre-show. SCU went on to be one of the first signees for All Elite Wrestling and the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions when the company started in 2019.
Today, Kazarian is part of TNA Wrestling where he signed after leaving AEW in 2023, while Sky is still with All Elite Wrestling and recently made his return to the promotion on the July 5 edition of AEW Collision.
The Briscoe Brothers (Jay & Mark Briscoe)
The Briscoe Brothers were on the other side of the pre-show opener against SCU. They went on to continue working for Ring of Honor and put on a legendary rivalry with FTR when Tony Khan bought the company in 2022.
Jay Briscoe tragically passed away after a car accident in 2023, while his brother Mark has gone on to continue the legacy of The Briscoes as a singles star for All Elite Wrestling today and will compete in the Men's Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas.
Chico El Luchador (Flip Gordon)
Flip Gordon under the mask of Chico El Luchador won the Over The Budget Battle Royale to earn the right to challenge for the Ring of Honor World Championship on the main card of All In 2018.
Gordon is currently wrestling for several promotions around the world, most notably CMLL in Mexico where he is the current NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion.
Moose
Moose competed in the Over The Budget Battle Royale on the All In 2018 Buy In pre-show as a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster.
Today, IMPACT has been rebranded to TNA Wrestling where Moose is a three-time TNA World Champion and the current X-Division Champion.
Bully Ray
Bully Ray was one of the final competitors in the Over The Budget Battle Royale and was working with Ring of Honor Wrestling at the time of the event.
The WWE Hall of Famer is now under a WWE Legends contract, working as a coach on the LFG series that airs on A&E. Bully Ray is also one of the co-host on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca.
Chuck Taylor
Chuck Taylor was another participant in the Over The Budget Battle Royale at All In 2018 as a member of the ROH roster.
Taylor went on to become one of the first signees to All Elite Wrestling in 2019. Today, he works as a backstage producer for AEW after reportedly finishing up his in-ring career.
Trent Beretta
Trent Beretta was another member of the ROH roster who took part in the Over The Budget Battle Royale. He would go on to sign with AEW in 2019 where he still works today and is part of the Don Callis Family.
Rocky Romero
Rocky Romero was also part of the Over The Budget Battle Royale at All In 2018. Besides currently working for NJPW here and there, Romero now works with AEW in an on-screen and backstage role. He is also a member of the Don Callis Family alongside his RPG Vice teammate Trent Beretta.
Brian Cage
Brian Cage was another entrant in the Over The Budget Battle Royale who was working with IMPACT Wrestling at that time. Cage went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2020 where he still works today and is part of the Don Callis Family. He is currently out with an injury at the time of this writing.
"The Hurricane" Shane Helms
"The Hurricane" Shane Helms was a legendary star who took part in the Over The Budget Battle Royale at All In 2018. Despite appearing in AEW once, Helms is currently signed to a WWE Legends deal and works as a backstage producer for the company.
Ethan Page
Ethan Page also competed in the Over The Budget Battle Royale at All In 2018. At the time, he worked for IMPACT Wrestling, but left the company to sign with All Elite Wrestling in 2021.
Page left AEW in 2024 and quickly made the jump to WWE where he has become one of the top stars on the NXT brand. He is a former NXT Champion and the current NXT North American Champion.
Tommy Dreamer
Tommy Dreamer was a legendary name who took part in the Over The Budget Battle Royale as a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster.
While he made a brief appearance at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 event, Dreamer has remained as a member of the TNA Wrestling creative team for several years now. He has still been semi-active as an in-ring performer and is a co-host on Busted Open Radio.
Jimmy Jacobs
Jimmy Jacobs worked the Over The Budget Battle Royale as a backstage producer for IMPACT Wrestling. He would continue in that role until 2023.
After his short stint in All Elite Wrestling as a member of the creative team from 2023 to 2024 ended, he has returned to the independent scene where he has appeared for various promotions, including Maple Leaf Pro.
Punishment Martinez
Punishment Martinez was another member of the Ring of Honor roster who took part in the Over The Budget Battle Royale at All In 2018. Martinez would leave ROH and sign with WWE just one month after the event.
Becoming Damian Priest, he has had a meteoric rise over the past seven years to become one of the most prominently featured stars in WWE today. Priest is a former World Heavyweight Champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and United States Champion.
Austin Gunn
Austin Gunn was also part of the Over The Budget Battle Royale. Gunn would go on to sign with Ring of Honor in 2019 before leaving to head to All Elite Wrestling in 2020.
Today, Gunn is in a tag team with his brother Colten Gunn and are members of Bullet Club Gold with Jay White and Juice Robinson in AEW. He is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.
Billy Gunn
Billy Gunn was yet another legend who was part of the Over The Budget Battle Royale. He would go on to be part of the original backstage producers for AEW when the company began in 2019.
Playing both an on-screen and backstage role, Gunn is a former AEW World Trios Champion with The Acclaimed and is now the manager for Anthony Bowens.
Colt Cabana
Colt Cabana also competed in the Over The Budget Battle Royale as a member of the ROH roster. After leaving Ring of Honor, Cabana signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020.
Cabana has worked as an in-ring competitor and backstage producer over the course of his five year stint with AEW where he remains to this day.
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger was another ROH wrestler who competed in the Over The Budget Battle Royale. Today, he is one of the veteran talents on the independent scene competing with a variety of promotions around the world.
Marko Stunt
Marko Stunt competed in the Over The Budget Battle Royale and was the smallest participant in the match. Signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, Stunt worked with the company for three years before being released in 2022.
After a brief return to wrestle his former Jurassic Express tag team partner Jack Perry in 2024, Stunt would announce his retirement from pro wrestling in November of that same year.
Brandon Cutler
Brandon Cutler was yet another competitor who took part in the Over The Budget Battle Royale. As a long time friend of The Young Bucks, Cutler was part of the original team who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019.
Cutler has been an in-ring competitor and had various backstage role for AEW in his six years with the promotion where he remains today.
Jordynne Grace
The final competitor who wrestled in the Over The Budget Battle Royale was Jordynne Grace, who was the only woman who was part of the match. Signing with IMPACT Wrestling just one month after her standout performance at All In 2018, Grace became the face of the Knockouts division.
"The Juggernaut" is a three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion and the first female star to become a triple crown champion for the promotion. Grace departed TNA in January 2025 and went on to sign with WWE where she is a top talent for the NXT brand.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)
Maxwell Jacob Friedman was spotlighted in the build to All In 2018 and competed in the opening match on the main card against Matt Cross. Despite losing this bout, MJF went on to become one of the first stars signed to All Elite Wrestling when the company started in 2019.
Over the last six years, MJF has become one of the big breakout stars of AEW. He is the longest reigning AEW World Champion in company history and has been part of several memorable rivalries with the likes of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Bryan Danielson.
Matt Cross
Matt Cross was MJF's opponent in the opening match to All In 2018. The 26-year pro has competed all over the world for several different independent promotions where he still competes today.
Christopher Daniels
Christopher Daniels faced actor Stephen Amell in a singles meeting at All In 2018 when he was a member of the ROH roster. Daniels went on to be one of the first signees to All Elite Wrestling when the company started.
Daniels is still part of AEW, but has retired from in-ring competition and currently works as the Head of Talent Relations for the company. He also recently became the on-screen manager for his former SCU teammate Scorpio Sky following his return to the promotion.
Stephen Amell
Actor Stephen Amell competed in his third ever pro wrestling match against Christopher Daniels at the original All In. Amell is still active in the acting field and is most known for his lead role on The CW's Arrow series and STARZ pro wrestling TV series, Heels.
Tessa Blanchard
Tessa Blanchard won a four-way women's match at All In 2018. Blanchard went on to become one of the most controversial figures in pro wrestling after backstage allegations came up in 2020 and her subsequent exit from IMPACT Wrestling.
In 2024, Blanchard returned to TNA Wrestling where she is now one of the featured acts in their Knockouts division once again.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was one of the female talent who took part in the women's four-way bout at All In. Baker would go on to become the first woman signed to an AEW contract in 2019.
In her six year run in the company, Baker was one of the first homegrown stars for AEW and is a former AEW Women's World Champion. She has been absent from All Elite Wrestling since November 2024 at the time of this writing.
Chelsea Green
Chelsea Green was another competitor who wrestled in the women's four-way at the original All In event. Green would go on to sign with WWE just one month after the show where she had a three year run before being released in 2021.
After returning to the independent scene and IMPACT Wrestling for the next two years, Green returned to WWE in 2023 where she has become a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and the inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion.
Madison Rayne
Madison Rayne was the fourth and final wrestler in the women's four-way contest as a member of the ROH roster. Rayne would go on to return to IMPACT Wrestling shortly after the event for a second four-year run with the promotion.
In 2022, Rayne signed with All Elite Wrestling as a coach for the company's women's division. She has also been semi-active as an in-ring performer as well.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes was one of the main stars who promoted the original All In event with The Young Bucks. Rhodes also challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in arguably the biggest match on the card.
Rhodes went on to win the same title his father once held in front of the record breaking crowd in Chicago. He then became one of the original EVPs for All Elite Wrestling when the company started in 2019.
Becoming the inaugural TNT Champion, "The American Nightmare" was one of the top stars for the company from day one and had several excellent feuds with the likes of MJF, Chris Jericho and Brodie Lee.
Then in 2022, Cody made the decision to leave AEW at the end of his contract and re-signed with WWE. Becoming one of the top babyfaces for the promotion, Rhodes has reached the apex of WWE and "finished his story" by defeating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40.
Today, Rhodes recently won the King of the Ring Tournament and will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam in August.
Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis defended the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Cody Rhodes at the original All In event. Working with the National Wrestling Alliance, Aldis would eventually leave the promotion after a five year stint.
After leaving the NWA, Aldis returned to IMPACT Wrestling for a short run with the company in 2023. Later that same year, he signed with WWE where he is currently serving as the SmackDown General Manager.
Hangman Adam Page
Hangman Adam Page wrestled against Joey Janela in a Chicago Street Fight at All In 2018. While he worked with Ring of Honor at the time of the event, Hangman went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling when the company started in 2019.
Page is now one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster and has established himself as the company's top babyface. He is a former AEW World Champion and the winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.
Hangman will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match at AEW All In Texas from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Joey Janela
After facing Hangman Adam Page in a Chicago Street Fight at the original All In, Joey Janela would go on to be one of the first stars to sign with All Elite Wrestling.
Janela would remain with AEW until his contract expired in 2022 after a three year run with the promotion. "The Bad Boy" has returned to the independent scene where he is one of the top stars for Game Changer Wrestling today.
Jay Lethal
Jay Lethal came into the original All In event as the Ring of Honor World Champion where he defended the title against Flip Gordon on the show. Lethal remained with ROH until 2021 when he went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling.
Debuting at Full Gear 2021, Lethal has been with the company for the past four years. He has been competing for both AEW and ROH since then where he remains today.
Penta El Zero (Penta)
Penta El Zero competed in a singles match with Kenny Omega at All In 2018. At the time of the event, Penta was a member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster before leaving the promotion to sign with All Elite Wrestling when the company began in 2019.
Penta stayed with AEW for five years where he was a former AEW World Tag Team Champion and World Trios Champion. In January 2025, Penta signed with WWE where is one of the rising stars on the Monday Night Raw brand.
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega picked up a win over Penta in one of the standout matches on the All In 2018 card. Post match, "The Cleaner" was attacked by Chris Jericho in a surprising appearance to continue their rivalry that started in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Coming into the event, Omega held the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and was one of the top stars for NJPW. After losing the title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019, Omega went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling as an in-ring performer and EVP.
In his six years with the promotion, Omega is a Grand Slam Champion, holding the AEW World Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championships with Hangman Adam Page, two-time AEW World Trios Championship with The Young Bucks and the current AEW International Championship.
Omega will continue to add to his legacy in the company when he faces his career rival Kazuchika Okada in a Winner Takes All Match to determine the inaugural AEW Unified Champion at AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12.
Kazuchika Okada
As one of the cornerstones of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kazuchika Okada competed in a singles match against ROH's Marty Scurll at the original All In. "The Rainmaker" remained with NJPW for the next six years after the show.
In 2024, Okada made the decision to leave New Japan and subsequently signed with All Elite Wrestling where he aligned with The Young Bucks as the newest member of The Elite.
Today, Okada is the reigning AEW Continental Champion and has put on numerous showstealing bouts against Will Ospreay, Speedball Mike Bailey and Bryan Danielson.
Okada is set to face his long time rival Kenny Omega in a Winner Takes All showdown to crown the first AEW Unified Champion at AEW All In Texas 2025 from Globe Life Field.
Marty Scurll
Marty Scurll was a member of the Ring of Honor roster and competed against Kazuchika Okada in an one-on-one encounter at All In 2018. Scurll remained with ROH for the next three years after the show.
"The Villain" parted ways from ROH in early 2021 after being one of the names part of the "Speaking Out" movement in 2020. Scurll returned to the wrestling scene later in 2021 when he started performing in Puerto Rico and Poland over the next three and a half years.
The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
The Young Bucks worked alongside Cody Rhodes to co-promote the original All In event. Matt and Nick Jackson teamed with Kota Ibushi to face the luchador trio of Bandido, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio in the trios main event of the show.
The Young Bucks were part of the original set of EVPs who signed with All Elite Wrestling at the start of the company in 2019. Matt and Nick have been one of the greatest tag teams in AEW history as record three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.
The Jackson brothers are also former two-time AEW World Trios Champions with Kenny Omega. They have been part of some of the greatest tag team and trios matches in the company's history against the likes of The Lucha Bros, FTR and the team of Omega and Hangman Adam Page.
The Young Bucks will put their titles as EVPs of AEW against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at AEW All In Texas 2025. If Ospreay and Swerve lose, they will not be able to get a shot at the AEW World Title for one year.
Kota Ibushi
Kota Ibushi headlined All In 2018 alongside The Young Bucks against Bandido, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio in a six-man tag team match. As a member of the New Japan Pro Wrestling roster, "The Golden Star" was seen as the next top star of the promotion.
Ibushi would go on to win the G1 Climax tournament two straight years in 2019 and 2020 before winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15.
Ibushi suffered a serious dislocated shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for almost two years. He would return to in-ring action after leaving NJPW and signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2023.
After suffering another injury to his ankle that kept him sidelined for over a year, Ibushi recently returned to AEW, last wrestling against Kazuchika Okada on Dynamite 300 on July 2nd.
Bandido
Bandido teamed with Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio to face The Golden Elite's Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks at All In 2018. The luchador was seen as the next great luchador on the independent scene around the world.
Bandido went on to sign with Ring of Honor shortly after the original All In event where he became a former ROH World Champion. Bandido went on to sign with AEW in 2022 and regained the ROH World Title for a second time at AEW Dynasty.
Bandido is set to defend the title against Konosuke Takeshita on Friday, July 11 at ROH Supercard of Honor from Arlington, Texas.
Rey Fenix
Rey Fenix was in the main event of All In 2018, teaming with Bandido and Rey Mysterio to face Kota Ibushi and The Young Bucks. Fenix was part of the IMPACT Wrestling roster at the time of the show and went on to sign with AEW when the company began in 2019.
For the next five years, Fenix became a triple crown champion for the company, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships with his brother Penta, AEW World Trios Championships with Penta and PAC as Death Triangle and AEW International Championship.
After leaving All Elite Wrestling in the beginning of 2025, Fenix has since signed with WWE where he is currently part of the SmackDown roster and paired up with Andrade in a new tag team.
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio was the final star featured in the All In 2018 main event where he teamed with Bandido and Rey Fenix to face The Golden Elite. Mysterio would go on to re-sign with WWE for a second run with the company later that same year.
Since then, Mysterio has had a memorable rivalry with his son Dominik Mysterio and was inducted in the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.
Mysterio is currently sidelined with a torn groin injury that forced him to be pulled from the WrestleMania 41 card.
