Darby Allin Pumps Brakes On Winning AEW World Championship
Darby Allin says that he doesn't need an AEW World Championship run on his pro wrestling resume.
The former AEW TNT Champion and AEW World Tag Team Champion, spoke to Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast and was transparent about potentially winning the world championship in AEW. He says he doesn't need to capture it.
“I told Tony before I went to Everest, I already feel like I’m the champion of the world.- Darby Allin (h/t WrestlePurist)
I don’t need the championship belt to feel validated because I’m already winning in life. I feel so free and happy. I’m grateful for everything.”
Darby Allin has been away from AEW television for months due to a Mount Everest expedition that he completed this year. Allin was written off television by getting beat up and thrown down a flight of stairs by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.
Allin is a multiple time TNT Champion in AEW and won the world tag team titles with Sting near the end of Sting's career in 2024. With the Casino Gauntlet match expected to have surprise names in it this weekend at All In, Allin will be a hot choice to be a surprise entrant into the match.
AEW All In 2025 airs live on PPV from inside Globe Life Field in Texas on Saturday afternoon. Announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match, Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega for the new AEW Unified Championship, and more.
