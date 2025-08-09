Saudi Arabia Could Reportedly Host Its Own WrestleMania In 2027
It's no secret Saudi Arabia has been pushing to host a WrestleMania for a few years now. This is something that felt like an inevitability ever since WWE signed their 10-year deal with the country in 2018.
Saudi General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh has now hinted at a major event taking place there in 2027 and many people started connecting the dots to the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' after he responded with a couple of emojis to a fan asking about WrestleMania on social media.
The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this coming January. It will be the most important WWE event ever held there, but will WrestleMania follow soon after?
Saudi Arabia may be getting a WrestleMania but not the WrestleMania
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests Alalshikh could be hinting at WWE doing something with the "WrestleMania" name in Saudi Arabia, instead of hosting the actual event there.
"It’s been well known that Saudi Arabia has been pushing for a WrestleMania for years now, and history shows that they are willing to pay a giant fee to get it. This could also turn into a 'Super WrestleMania' situation, akin to the Greatest Royal Rumble, by having two WrestleManias in 2027 instead of one." h/t WrestleZone- Dave Meltzer
It's at this super show that Saudi Arabia would reportedly like to see The Rock headline. The country has never been shy to spend absurd amounts of money on their entertainment ventures and those in charge are reportedly willing to pay another massive fee to acquire some sort of WrestleMania show for their entertainment calendar in 2027.
WrestleMania 41 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada this past April and the company decided to double down by bringing WrestleMania 42 to Sin City as well. As of this writing, WrestleMania 43 in 2027 is currently without a venue, with both New Orleans and Indianapolis in line to host the event in the near future. It's possible that Saudi Arabia could be in the mix as well.
WWE has used the "WrestleMania" brand for other events in the past as well. In 2021, WrestleMania "Backlash" was a PLE that followed WrestleMania 37. It's also been the headline for multiple house show tours in the past. It's likely WWE would not be hesitant to used the brand again, especially if they're receiving monetary compensation in return.
