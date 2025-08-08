WWE Superstar Changes Mind About Facing John Cena After Babyface Turn
Drew McInytre is feeling pretty good coming out of SummerSlam this past weekend.
Not only did the Scottish Warrior and Logan Paul emerge victorious against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in their tag team match-up, but one of his dream opponents returned to WWE. No, not Brock Lesnar.
McIntyre was a recent guest on The Sporting Capital to promote WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia this October. John Cena has already been announced for that show and Drew told the hosts that he's back on the bandwagon for wanting to face the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion now that his heel run is finished.
“John Cena, that would be a fun match in Perth. I need to get one of those last matches. Now that he’s Super Cena again, I [didn’t] want any part of these last six months. What a waste of time. Now that he’s back to Super Cena, if that match happens, eventually, I’ll be very happy to send him right into retirement. He’s doing a great job in Hollywood. Peacemaker is amazing. I’ll be happy to kick him out the door and continue the good work he’s doing outside of the company,” h/t Fightful
Drew McIntyre had removed the future WWE Hall of Famer from his crosshairs following WrestleMania 41, saying he only wanted to face the real John Cena. The man who Cody Rhodes faced in the main event of SummerSlam on Sunday.
Will Drew McIntyre get to face John Cena before he retires?
John Cena has said that he'll happily play the hand he's dealt over his last dozen dates with WWE, but will The Scottish Warrior pop up on one of those cards thrown in his direction?
Time is certainly running out if it is going to happen, so any match between the two would most likely be done with minimal build. We know almost for certain that Cena and Brock Lesnar will face each other at some point in the near future, but exactly how long he'll be tied up with The Beast remains uncertain.
It's far more likely that WWE sets McIntyre up the other man that wrestled in Sunday's main event Street Fight. A Cody Rhodes versus Drew McIntyre program has reportedly been in the works dating back to last year, and now there appears to be no one left to keep that from coming to fruition.
