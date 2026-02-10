CM Punk Drops Trailer for WWE 2K26 Showcase Mode

CM Punk took over WWE 2K’s socials to exclusively share his new showcase mode for the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game.

The World Heavyweight Champion was given the power to control 2K’s WWE channels and promptly shared a series of never-before-seen videos to further hype the upcoming release of WWE 2K26.

As the cover star for WWE 2K26, Punk’s career will be featured in the game’s showcase mode, giving players the chance to relive some of The Best In The World’s biggest and most seminal matches from his WWE career.

CM Punk takeover

Sharing the trailer across 2K’s WWE social channels, Punk wrote, “It’s only fitting for the Best in the World to share the #WWE2K26 Showcase Trailer.”

It’s only fitting for the Best in the World to share the #WWE2K26 Showcase Trailer. - CM Punk pic.twitter.com/GWwRA5p59M — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 10, 2026

The trailer opens on a virtual recreation of the night one main event from WrestleMania 41, with Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins laid out in the ring. That night, Paul Heyman would turn on both Punk and Reigns to aid Rollins in winning the bout, thus kickstarting The Vision.

However, now 2K26 players will have the power to rewrite history, with the game chronicling Punk’s WWE career, from his humbling beginnings in WWE’s revived version of ECW, through his two Money In The Bank ladder match victories, subsequent cash-ins and career defining rivalries and matches with the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns | Netflix

Per 2K, “2K Showcase: Punked – CM Punk’s Personal Journey: CM Punk jumps through time to relive incredible moments from his career. Narrated by “The Best in the World” himself, players will relive iconic matches and battle against WWE Legends in Fantasy Warfare. For those who want to truly prove their mettle, the Showcase Gauntlet looks to push players to their limits! CM Punk’s rise, rebellion, and return make this the most personal 2K Showcase yet.”

During his takeover of WWE 2K’s social media accounts, Punk also shared his wife AJ Lee’s entrance from the game, captioning the post, “Your passion changed the industry. Now it lives on in the game. Proud doesn’t even cover it.”

Your passion changed the industry. Now it lives on in the game. Proud doesn’t even cover it. 🖤 - CM Punk pic.twitter.com/tbYu3ewq9e — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 9, 2026

Punk would go onto post footage of one of his heroes, WWE Hall of Famer ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper, making his entrance during a virtually reimagined episode of WCW Thunder, before then sharing the first video of Roxanne Perez’s entrance from 2K26., labelling the Judgement Day member and former NXT Women’s Champion as “the blueprint for the next generation.”

WWE 2K26 will be released on March 13 and also features special Attitude Era, Monday Night Wars and Triple H ‘King of Kings’ editions. You can find out more about the game here.

