Seth Rollins Heading Back To Money in The Bank After Qualifying on WWE Raw
The vision of the future is clear for Seth Rollins.
The five-time World Champion is a step closer to securing his sixth after he qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Monday night on Raw.
Rollins knocked off Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in the main event thanks to a massive assist from his boys Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Breakker arrived just in time to save Seth after Zayn connected with a Helluva Kick.
While Breakker and Reed continued their assault on Zayn on the outside, Dominik Mysterio emerged to try to help Balor steal the match. He slid a chair into the ring, but Rollins was able to stomp Finn's face right into it as he reached out to grab it. And that was enough to keep Balor down for the count.
After the match was over, CM Punk's music hit. Breakker and Reed rushed to meet him at the top of the entrance ramp, but the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' entered the ring from the crowd and dropped Rollins with a GTS to close the show.
He may still have CM Punk hot on his trial, but Rollins' got what he wanted in the end. He's set to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match for the fourth time in his career. He of course won the briefcase back in 2014 and later cashed it in during the main event of WrestleMania 31 to capture his first WWE Championship.
Rollins joins Solo Sikoa, LA Knight and Penta in qualifying for the men's ladder match this year. Men's United States Champion Jacob Fatu, Carmelo Hayes and Andrade will look punch their ticket to Los Angeles this coming Friday on SmackDown.
WWE Money in the Bank is coming up on Saturday, June 7, available on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
Current Money in the Bank Card:
- WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
- 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. TBD vs. TBD
- 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD
- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
