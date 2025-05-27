Penta Qualifies For Money In The Bank On WWE Raw
Penta is heading to Los Angeles.
The man with zero fear qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Monday on WWE Raw when he defeated Chad Gable and Dragon Lee in a triple threat match, with a little assist from AAA star El Hijo del Vikingo.
Chad Gable was incredibly impressive in this match and he may have finally overcome his struggles against Luchadores, but he sealed his fate when he decided to lay in a couple of cheap shots on Vikingo who was sitting ringside as a guest of WWE.
Vikingo would later get involved in the match by delivering a nasty kick to the temple of Chad Gable, busting him open in the process. The ref had no choice but to let the interference slide under triple threat rules, and Penta would soon hit the Penta Driver on Gable to score the pinfall.
Penta joins Solo Sikoa and LA Knight in the field for the annual men's ladder match thus far, while Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor will compete later tonight on Raw in another triple threat qualifying match.
Chad Gable and Vikingo are set to face each other at WWE AAA Worlds Collide, taking place on Saturday, June 7. The same day as Money in the Bank.
Current Money in the Bank Card:
WWE Champion John Cena & Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes
2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. TBD vs. TBD
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
