Seth Rollins Injury Reportedly Altered LA Knight's Creative Plans For WWE SummerSlam

The Megastar was reportedly set for a big one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam, but that will no longer be taking place.

Rick Ucchino

LA Knight
LA Knight / WWE.com

LA Knight may have gotten the win over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the Megastar may now be stuck in creative limbo due to the injury that Rollins suffered that night in Atlanta.

There's been a great deal of conflicting information that's been reported about Rollins' knee in the days since he got hurt. Specifically regarding the finish to his match with Knight, and whether it was called on the fly or if it was done as part of an angle to sell his injury as something worse than it was in actuality.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Rollins called an audible and had Knight beat him with a BFT after determining he could no longer continue. Other outlets have since claimed that they caught wind of an injury angle days before the show went live on NBC, and that many crew members and talent were led to believe that Seth was seriously hurt.

The Megastar was going to go over big at WWE SummerSlam

The folks at BodySlam are now corroborating Ross Sapp's report that Rollins was in fact supposed to beat LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event. They also say that the two were scheduled to face each other in a rematch at SummerSlam, where Knight would finally get his moment to reign supreme over the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank winner.

"It’s unclear whether creative will pivot to something new for Knight or hold off entirely," BodySlam said in their report Thursday. "The original idea was clearly meant to elevate him on a big stage."

If the WWE creative team is going to do it, time is running out to produce a backup plan for one of the company's most over babyfaces. The first ever two-night SummerSlam goes live on Saturday, August 2 from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

