Major Update On WWE’s Future Plans For Stephanie Vaquer
WWE may be planning something big for Stephanie Vaquer.
The former NXT Women’s Champion has gotten off to a hot start on the WWE main roster, and she is now set for a shot at the Women’s World Championship at Clash in Paris on August 31.
Vaquer won the 20-Woman Battle Royal at the all-women’s Evolution PLE a few weeks ago to earn the title opportunity. She’ll face either current champion Naomi, IYO SKY, or Rhea Ripley, as the trio will clash in a Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam.
However, it appears that Paris could be just the beginning of the big push for ‘ La Primera’ entering the latter half of the year.
According to WrestleVotes, the company has “significant plans” for Vaquer, with WWE marketing and creative services already presenting ideas for “several character upgrades” that would refine her current presentation. Vaquer’s signature horns will reportedly still be part of her look.
The report also states that the post-match interview that Vaquer did with Stephanie McMahon at Evolution was by design in order to elevate Vaquer’s status and position her as a “major star” moving forward.
Stephanie Vaquer's Rise To Stardom In WWE
The 32-year-old raised her profile with the U.S. wrestling audience in June 2024 at the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where she wrestled Mercedes Moné in what was a widely heralded match.
Vaquer signed with WWE in July 2024 and became the first female wrestler to become double champion in NXT after she captured both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship.
She debuted on the WWE main roster on the Raw after WrestleMania back in April.
