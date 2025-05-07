Seth Rollins Reveals When His WWE Contract Ends And How He's Still Going Strong
Seth Rollins has a lot going for him these days.
Just days after his victory in the main of event of WrestleMania Saturday, Rollins made a trip up to Green Bay to announce an NFL Draft pick for his beloved Chicago Bears and troll a few rival Packers fans in the process.
The former World Heavyweight Champion actually had the opportunity to talk football on a number of different occasions in the run up to the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year, including a multi-day stint as a guest host on Good Morning Football.
Rollins was perhaps offering a glimpse of what his life after professional wrestling could look like, but he still has quite a bit of time to assess and consider those opportunities.
The Visionary was a guest on the Chicago Bears Podcast Wednesday and revealed that he still has somewhere around four to five years left on the WWE contract extension he signed last April.
At 38-years-old, Rollins feels as though he'll be able to compete at a high level well into his forties and he's giving at least partial credit to a lighter work load in WWE.
"I feel really good. Our schedule has toned down drastically since 2020. Obviously, COVID shut everything down. We were still doing weekly television shows, but we stopped doing our non-televised events. Our non-televised event schedule was pretty nuts."
WWE fired up the live event schedule again in 2021, but the travel dates began to lighten up once again after the company merged with UFC and formed TKO.
"TKO is really focused on making as much money as they can, which they're a business. I get that. But one of the things that they've really cut back on are non-televised events. Our non-televised events used to happen every weekend before our standard Monday Night Raw or after our Friday Night Smackdown, and that would happen every week throughout the entire year."
From 2013 to 2019, Rollins wrestled an average of 166 matches per year. Those figures have come way down since the pandemic and that very well could contribute additional years to Seth's career.
"When you're in your twenties guys, you do whatever you want, right? You're invincible. You wake up the next day, nothing happened. As the years start to go on, the injuries start to pile up. It's just.. sleeping with the wrong pillow can be a three day injury."
The extra rest has Rollins in a great place, both physically and mentally. Then there's the modern science aspect to consider. Athletes have an advanced understanding of how they should train and how they need to treat their bodies in order to achieve prolonged success.
Once again using the NFL as an example, Rollins said that Dan Marino could have played until he was 45, if he had information available to him that Tom Brady was able to utilize.
"Every data point that [Brady could] find and figure, he figured out a way to beat time back a little bit and I feel that way as well as wrestlers, you look at what we're able to do and we're able to do it better, longer, men and women. So, I very much feel like I got about four or five years left on this current contract. I feel like I could do it, into my mid forties and we'll see what happens. But I feel very good."
