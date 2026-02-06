Liv Morgan Predicts Sol Ruca’s Career After Royal Rumble Performance

WWE's Women's Royal Rumble match saw a number of stars put in some incredible performances. Names like Lash Legend, Rhea Ripley, and Jordynne Grace tore through the competition, while others, such as Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan, showcased their endurance.

One name coming from NXT, Sol Ruca, ended up having the second-longest time in the match behind Charlotte Flair, and made it to the final three before getting eliminated by the returning and former WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Liv Morgan believes Sol Ruca will be a multiple-time champion

Liv Morgan would come out as the victor in the Rumble, earning a title shot at WrestleMania, but the winner decided to highlight Ruca's performance and give her some extreme praise.

On TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, Morgan spoke briefly about Ruca and her future in WWE.

"I think Sol Ruca is incredible. I've been watching her in NXT, I know she does amazing things. She does things that no one has ever seen before, she's super innovative. I do believe she's going to be a future champion multiple times over, but as great as she is, she's not better than Liv Morgan." Liv Morgan

Sol Ruca's career in WWE so far

Sol Ruca has taken to professional wrestling extremely well, given that she had no prior experience in the sport before signing with the Performance Center in early 2022. Instead, she had a history in gymnastics, which helped her create one of the more innovative movesets on the roster.

Ruca has found incredible championship success in NXT, previously holding both the Women's Speed and NXT Women's North American Championships for a double title reign. She has also been highlighted as one of the top women's talents in NXT, typically being involved in major storylines and matches.

If her career trajectory keeps going in this direction, Liv Morgan's statement of her becoming a multiple-time champion might just come into fruition in the not-so-distant future.

