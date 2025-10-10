WWE SmackDown SPOILERS (10/10/25): Two Superstars Return In Perth, Australia
The final show ahead of WWE Crown Jewel is now in the books.
SmackDown may not air in the United States until it's normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) timeslot, but the show was filmed live this morning in Perth, Australia.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was in the house to preview his match with Seth Rollins for the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton teamed up with each other ahead of their clash for the 2025 Women's Crown Jewel Championship.
There were also two championship matches on the show as Sami Zayn issued another Men's United States Open Challenge and The Wyatt Sicks defended their WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits.
Damian Priest and Aleister Black then closed out the festivities with a Last Man Standing Match. The following SPOILERS are very limited in scope. Check back later tonight for the full SmackDown results breakdown.
WWE SmackDown Match & Segment Results:
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off the show with a promo that had the Perth crowd fired up. They started chanting "Seth's a wanker" ahead of tomorrow's match at Crown Jewel and Cody had a bit of fun with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett when that happened.
Chelsea Green attempted to recruit Stephanie Vaquer into the Secret Hervice, but was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton.
Cody Rhodes had a backstage conversation with Jacob Fatu, just moments before Drew McIntyre attacked the Samoan Werewolf.
Shinsuke Nakamura answered Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge, but the match ended in a no contest. A returning Tama Tonga attacked Nakamura which caused the ref to call for the bell. The MFT's then swarmed Zayn decked out in new face paint. Nakamura also returned with his old look and theme song.
Tiffany Stratton & Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia & Kiana James. After Stephanie took out Giulia with a crossbody to the outside, Tiffany hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Kiana to pick up the win.
Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss accepted Sol Ruca & Zaria's challenge for a Women's Tag Team Title Match.
The Wyatt Sicks defeated The Street Profits to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. Montez Ford whiffed on a frog splash attempt which led to Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis hitting their double team finish. The MFT's confronted the Wyatt Sicks after the match. The Street Profits also returned to using their old theme music.
Cathy Kelley interviewed The Miz about his attack last week on Carmelo Hayes.
Aleister Black defeated Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing Match. Zelina Vega aligned herself with her husband during the match and Black ultimately won after throwing a fireball and hitting Black Mass.
