Shawn Michaels Names His Mr. and Mrs. NXT
NXT's match maker/head honcho/sheriff Shawn Michaels has been naming the superstars in WWE's Orlando territory who he believes are Mr. and Mrs. NXT.
The Heartbreak Kid is, of course, not short of picks for either moniker, but the two-time Hall of Famer named NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer as his Mrs. NXT. As for the Mr. NXT title, Michaels couldn't narrow the decision down to just one man, saying both current NXT Champion Oba Femi and Trick Williams could both lay claim to the crown.
Speaking to Brad Gilmore of Reality of Wrestling, HBK explained his Vaquer decision, saying, "Well, in the last couple of months, it’d have to be Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s side, our NXT Women’s Champion. She has just taken the entire world by storm. I think she’s somebody that already had an international name, but I think once she got on to NXT programming, the entire world and the entire globe — her popularity has just skyrocketed.”
When it came to his Mr. NXT, the former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion said,
“Look, I think it’s a toss up on our men’s side. I think they’d probably argue about it, but I think Trick Williams and Oba Femi are two guys with — Trick has unlimited charisma, but Oba also has a mystique and an aura about him. They’re two very different individuals but they’re both guys that are easily superstars that people see are going to be Raw and SmackDown superstars in the very near future I’m sure.”
Oba Femi's next challenge will come at NXT Battleground, in Tampa, this Sunday, where he will defend his title against Myles Borne. Williams, meanwhile, will try and capture the TNA World Title from Joe Hendry on the show, while Vaquer will defend her NXT Women's Title against Jordynne Grace.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
